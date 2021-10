Every time Bainbridge needed to help turn the momentum of the match, Allie Wildsmith was there. With set two tied at 17, Wildsmith delivered three kills and a block down the stretch to tie the match at one game apiece. In the next set, she propelled the Spartans forward with three more kills as part of a 10-3 run to put her team ahead. And when the going got tough in the all-important fifth and final set, the 6 foot 1 middle blocker was right where she needed to be.

