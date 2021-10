Wexford Festival Opera has announced plans to continue its 70th anniversary season in a number of unique ways. In addition to its traditional festival, the organization will present several unique initiatives including W4WOMEN project which will include “Four Ambassadors” headlined by Eleonora Buratto, Mariangela Sicilia, Angela Meade and Ermonela Jaho. All four sopranos started their careers at Wexford and they will help spread the word about the organization around the world.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO