Watch the cash at your garage sale

By Editorials
Texarkana Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Heloise: Never use a cash box at garage sales! Instead, use a carpenter's apron (available at hardware stores). It ties around your waist, has two pockets and goes where you go. I use one pocket for change and one for bills. Fold bills larger than $1 in half and put at the back of the pocket; put the $1 bills in the front. Coins and bills can be stored in the house periodically to lighten the apron. It is very, very easy for someone to distract you and make off with a cash box.

www.texarkanagazette.com

The Post and Courier

GARAGE SALE SIGNS may not be placed

GARAGE SALE SIGNS may not be placed on public property (utility poles, street signs, fences), or any public property fixture. And please remove your garage sale signs upon completion of your sale.
SHOPPING
dailytrib.com

Marble Falls Citywide Garage Sale rescheduled for Oct. 23

The Marble Falls Citywide Garage Sale has been rescheduled for Oct. 23 in Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J. Originally scheduled for Oct. 2, the event was moved after rain left Johnson Park more muddy than enjoyable, said Mindy Miller, event coordinator for the Marble Falls/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the garage sale.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Popular Mechanics

The Best Garage Shelving to Organizing Your Space

Using your garage for storage is a great idea, but it isn’t much use if you can’t keep everything organized. Dedicated garage shelving is designed to be strong enough to support the heavy items you usually store in the garage, and rugged enough to stand up to regular abuse. They’re also constructed of durable materials that won’t be damaged by moisture, and are covered with a finish that’s easy to clean if you happen to spill paint, chemicals, or oil on them. They’re also usually simple to assemble, and most can be put together without any tools needed.
HOME & GARDEN
#Hoa
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho’s Largest Garage Sale 2022: Date Announced

Treasure Valley's favorite Spring cleaning event returns announcing it's new date! Every year people, throughout Idaho and from nearby states, mark their calendars for the date of this fun, family friendly event. Join us again Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Expo Idaho. This event kicks off the yard sale season...
IDAHO STATE
minnesotamonthly.com

Textile Center’s Garage Sale Occasional Shop

Are you an artist, student, maker, DIYer, or simply love a bargain? Stock up on affordable textile supplies to keep you busy crafting all fall/winter long! Shop fabric, patterns, tools, notions, books, yarn, and more — in a COVID-safety conscious environment. With timed ticketing, social distancing, and masks required, the Occasional Shop keeps safety top of mind. Learn more and get your ticket online at https://textilecentermn.org/garage-sale-occasional-shop/
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Chaffee County Times

Is it a Garage Sale or a Really inexpensive Department

Is it a Garage Sale or a Really inexpensive Department Store? Come and decide for yourself. Buena Vista - Take Hwy 24 to CR 356, follow signs to east end of CR 356-12 Saturday, Oct. 9th, 8am-11:30am Treasures include - tools, saw, furniture, hay, horse tack, etc.
BUENA VISTA, CO
WHIZ

Operation Spirit 4 Troops Prepare for Garage Sale Fundraiser

For many years, Melodie Pittman, Director of Operation Spirit 4 Troops, has been raising money to provide care packages to troops and veterans. The organization will be holding their 5th annual garage sale this Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Pittman said the earnings will be mainly for the Christmas season.
CHARITIES
