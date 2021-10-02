CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Everything You Need to Know About the Panthers vs Cowboys

carolinablitz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe undefeated Carolina Panthers travel back to Texas for a Week 4 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. This marks the second-consecutive game for the Panthers in the state of Texas, after defeating the Houston Texans 24-9 in a Week 3 Thursday Night game. Carolina will enter Week 4 without a loss on the season for the first time since 2015. Dallas is 2-1 after defeating Philadelphia on Monday Night by a score of 41-21. Both the Panthers (NFC South) and Cowboys (NFC East) sit atop their respective divisions.

carolinablitz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans React To Jerry Jones’ Announcement

Jerry Jones announced some notable roster moves for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday morning. The Dallas Cowboys owner announced the plan on the offensive line moving forward. The NFC East franchise will be without offensive tackle La’el Collins, who’s been suspended for five games for failing to appear for a drug test.
NFL
AL.com

Trevon Diggs’ rat poison, Amari Cooper’s DB chance

Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs has an interception in every Cowboys’ game this season. After the former Alabama standout’s latest interception, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Diggs played as though he was the wide receiver instead of the defensive back. Diggs used to be a wide receiver, and...
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Dalton Schultz might be playing himself out of Dallas

Unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock, you’ve probably noticed the ascension of certain fourth-year tight end this season, Dalton Schultz. Schultz, the Dallas Cowboys 2018 fourth round draft pick out of Stanford, has had one heck of start this season. In just four games, Schultz has collected 20 receptions...
NFL
FanSided

3 games the Cowboys must win to finish off the NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys have the chance to clinch the NFC East title this season by winning these three games. The NFC East division was the joke of the entire league last season, with the Washington Football Team falling backwards into the title thanks to the tank-inspired decision-making by former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. But in 2021, it is evident that Dallas Cowboys are the easy, runaway favorites to win the division.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Micah Parsons
Yardbarker

Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey blames 'TNF' for hamstring injury?

Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since he suffered an injured hamstring in the win over the Houston Texans on Thursday, Sept. 23, and Carolina head coach Matt Rhule said earlier today he was "hopeful" his RB1 could be in the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the 1-3 Philadelphia Eagles.
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s stern warning after Cowboys smack Panthers with first loss

The Dallas Cowboys are proving to be legitimate title contenders, and Dak Prescott is growing more and more confident about his team after each win. Dallas climbed to 3-1 on the season after beating the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 on Sunday. It was the Panthers’ first loss of the season and the Cowboys’ third straight victory, allowing them to claim solo lead atop the NFC East.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Titans#American Football#The Dallas Cowboys#Nfc South#Nfc East
Sportico

Cowboys, Texans and Steelers Bid for Mexico as NFL Auction Heats Up

National Football League teams are eyeing a host of international markets as part of a league plan to grant exclusive merchandising and marketing rights abroad. While bids have arrived for a host of countries, one in particular has the attention of teams looking to expand: Mexico. In an effort to broaden its global footprint, the NFL has approved opportunities for its 32 franchises to evaluate potential business in specific international regions and cities. Under the Home Marketing Area (HMA) Initiative, the league invited teams to submit five-year marketing proposals by Sept. 30. Market assignments are expected to be officially distributed early...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
carolinablitz.com

Terence’s Rundown: Week 4 NFL Wrap-Up

Believe it or not, we are a quarter of the way through the NFL Season. Things are starting to round into form as we separate contenders from pretenders. Some statements were made out west and we had a dramatic finish in Tom Brady’s return to Foxboro. If your team lost this past weekend, it could be worse…you could be Mark Zuckerberg or Urban Meyer right now.
NFL
carolinablitz.com

Panthers Trade for Stephon Gilmore

The Carolina Panthers made a major move Wednesday, trading a 2023 6th round NFL draft pick to New England for veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Gilmore, a Rock Hill native, will be playing close to home for the first time in his professional career. The former 2019 defensive player of the year helps bolster a secondary that lost 1st round pick Jaycee Horn to a season ending injury in week 3.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy