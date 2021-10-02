Everything You Need to Know About the Panthers vs Cowboys
The undefeated Carolina Panthers travel back to Texas for a Week 4 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. This marks the second-consecutive game for the Panthers in the state of Texas, after defeating the Houston Texans 24-9 in a Week 3 Thursday Night game. Carolina will enter Week 4 without a loss on the season for the first time since 2015. Dallas is 2-1 after defeating Philadelphia on Monday Night by a score of 41-21. Both the Panthers (NFC South) and Cowboys (NFC East) sit atop their respective divisions.carolinablitz.com
