NBA

Mike Sielski: Joel Embiid spoke one big truth about Ben Simmons. It should scare the Sixers to death.

By MIKE SIELSKI
Bradenton Herald
 8 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — Over an answer Thursday that stretched to more than four minutes and close to 600 words, Joel Embiid tickled the tender spot of every 76ers fan who wanted someone on the team, anyone on the team, to blast Ben Simmons. The Sixers had built their team around Simmons since his arrival, Embiid told reporters at the team’s practice facility in Camden, N.J., and it was “borderline disrespectful to all the guys out here fighting for their lives” and their careers that Simmons, after shriveling up in the postseason, would demand a trade and follow through on his threat to hold out until the organization accommodated him. What Embiid said was open. It was honest. And most of it was meaningless.

