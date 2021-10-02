'Da Crusher' named Minnesota Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee

The North Dakota Firefighter’s Museum is proud to announce the 2021 Inductees into the North Dakota Firefighters Hall of Fame. Induction into the Hall of Fame is conferred upon outstanding individuals whose contributions to and leadership of the fire service within the State of North Dakota have been a milestone in the development of those services; whose actions have served not just their community, but have contributed significantly to the fire service on a regional, statewide, or national basis; and, whose leadership and accomplishments in these areas are widely recognized and respected in the North Dakota fire service.

GARRISON, ND ・ 10 DAYS AGO