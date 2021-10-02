'Da Crusher' named Minnesota Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Reggie Lisowski, better known as "Da Crusher," has been selected as an inductee into the Minnesota Wrestling Hall of Fame. Representatives from the Hall of Fame will announce the induction during a 2:30 p.m. ceremony on Oct. 9 at Crusherfest 2021. A lifelong South Milwaukee resident, Da Crusher wrestled professionally at the highest level for over 40 years and was known worldwide as "The Man That Made Milwaukee Famous."www.fox6now.com
