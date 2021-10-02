CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

'Da Crusher' named Minnesota Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Reggie Lisowski, better known as "Da Crusher," has been selected as an inductee into the Minnesota Wrestling Hall of Fame. Representatives from the Hall of Fame will announce the induction during a 2:30 p.m. ceremony on Oct. 9 at Crusherfest 2021. A lifelong South Milwaukee resident, Da Crusher wrestled professionally at the highest level for over 40 years and was known worldwide as "The Man That Made Milwaukee Famous."

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
subletteexaminer.com

BPHS Hall of Fame welcomes new inductees

The Big Piney Hall of Fame Class of 2021 poses with their awards. Pictured left to right are: Dr. Johathan Jones (Distinguished Alumni), Cheryl Long (Hall of Fame Coach Inductee), Mary Budd Flitner (Distinguished Alumni), Tonia Taylor Hoffman (Distinguished Alumni), Janet Budd Beiermann (accepting for sister, Karen Budd Falen as Distinguished Alumni) and Andrew Priddis (Hall of Fame Athlete Inductee).
BIG PINEY, WY
thelandonline.com

West High School announces Hall of Fame inductees

After a pandemic hiatus, two classes of inductees into the Mankato High School/West High School Hall of Fame are being celebrated this week. The school annually recognizes outstanding former staff and alumni. The 2020 and 2021 inductees will be honored at a ceremony Thursday. Attendance is limited to invitation only due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Devils Lake Daily Journal

North Dakota Firefighters Hall of Fame 2021 Inductees

The North Dakota Firefighter’s Museum is proud to announce the 2021 Inductees into the North Dakota Firefighters Hall of Fame. Induction into the Hall of Fame is conferred upon outstanding individuals whose contributions to and leadership of the fire service within the State of North Dakota have been a milestone in the development of those services; whose actions have served not just their community, but have contributed significantly to the fire service on a regional, statewide, or national basis; and, whose leadership and accomplishments in these areas are widely recognized and respected in the North Dakota fire service.
GARRISON, ND
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Former Sterling coach inducted into National Wrestling Hall of Fame

When John Perry looks back over his career in the world of wrestling, what he talks about are the relationships formed in the sport:. “Your wrestlers, your teammates, your coaches – there’s a relationship there, a family connection that becomes a big part of your life.”. Perry’s induction into the...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madusa
Person
Eric Bischoff
INFORUM

West Fargo honors its own with the Hall of Fame inductees

WEST FARGO — The West Fargo Education Association has chosen its 2021 inductees into the West Fargo Hall of Fame, and the community is invited to join them at West Fargo High School for the induction ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. The event at the school theater is...
WEST FARGO, ND
communitynewspapers.com

UM Sports Hall of Fame Selects Class of 2022 Inductees

The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame (UMSHoF) has selected its Class of 2022 inductees for the 53rd UM Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet which will be held next Spring. The ten-member Class of 2022 is comprised of Jeff Alkire (baseball), T’erea Brown (track), Lane Carico (volleyball), Conny...
MIAMI, FL
indianola-ia.com

Carlisle High School welcomes inaugural Music Hall of Fame inductees

The Carlisle high school activities department is pleased to announce its first annual music hall of fame ceremony will be held Friday, Oct. 8. The inductees will be honored before the varsity football game that evening at 7 p.m. Selected to the inaugural Carlisle Music Hall of Fame class are...
HIGH SCHOOL
Grand Island Independent

2021 York Area Ag Hall of Fame inductees

Fredrick H. Scheele was the youngest of three children born to Henry F. and Marie (Reiersloh) Scheele. He was born in the Scheele farmhouse in 1916, which was built in 1893 by his grandfather, J. Henry Scheele. Fredrick attended country school in rural York County at District 52 and graduated...
YORK, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#Combat#The Hall Of Fame#Awa Tag Team Champion#The Wcw Hall Of Fame#Fox6 News
iowacentral.edu

Iowa Central Celebrates 2021 Hall of Fame Inductees

The newest class of honorees to the Iowa Central Hall of Fame will be recognized on Saturday, October 2 with an induction ceremony on the college campus in Fort Dodge. Denny Drake, Jeff Harris, Dennis Pilcher, Hailey Haupts, Tony Middleton, Patty Croonquist and the 1982 Triton men’s basketball team have been selected as the Class of 2021.
IOWA STATE
Northwest Signal

Farm Science Review announces Hall of Fame inductees

LONDON, Ohio — The annual Farm Science Review trade show, now in its 59th year, has announced Jim Karcher of Apple Creek, Gerald Reid of Wooster, and Ken Ulrich of South Charleston as the 2021 inductees into its Hall of Fame. Each year, the Review, which is hosted by The...
LONDON, OH
Inside Indiana Business

Mascot Hall of Fame Nominees Named

WHITING - Mascots from two universities in the Hoosier State have been nominated for the National Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting. Butler University’s Butler Blue bulldog and Purdue Pete from Purdue University are in the running this year. A total of 23 mascots, both in professional and collegiate sports, have been nominated.
INDIANA STATE
hometownsource.com

Kennedy Athletic Hall of Fame inductees honored

Kennedy High School inducted the Class of 2021 into the Athletic Hall of Fame during halftime of the Sept. 25 football game at Bloomington Stadium. Inductees Blake Bonjean and Greg Snyder were members of the Class of 1983, Daniel Tousignant is a 1985 graduate and John Wanshura is a member of the Class of 1967.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
illinoisstate.edu

Meet the 2021 Steve and Sandi Adams Legacy Hall of Fame inductees

The Division of Student Affairs held its Steve and Sandi Adams Legacy Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday, October 1. In addition to inducting a new class of Hall of Fame members, this year’s ceremony also honored the late Steve Adams. The Legacy Hall of Fame is named in honor...
NORMAL, IL
CBS 58

Crusherfest returns to South Milwaukee to celebrate local legend 'Da Crusher'

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)-- Crusherfest is back this weekend in South Milwaukee, and it's celebrating South Milwaukee's own pro wrestling legend, Da Crusher!. It's a weekend full of wrestling, live music, beer, food games and hall of famers. Wrestling legend and hall of famer, Eric Bischoff joined CBS 58 on Thursday, Oct. 7 to talk all about his biggest moments in the WCW and WWF in the 90s.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy