They’ve played each other before, but this time it was different. Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence, two former No.1 overall picks dueled it out on Thursday Night Football during a Jaguars-Bengals showdown. Lawrence looked to win the first game of his NFL career after an extremely successful HS/NCAA record, while Burrow looked to defeat “Sunshine” for the second time. In the end, the game concluded with a wild finish that sets up years of Lawrence vs. Burrow battles with this one being just the beginning.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO