The Twin Cedars Volleyball Squad was dominant in nearly all phases Monday night in a 3-0 sweep of its arch-rival Melcher-Dallas 25-12, 25-11, and 25-21. In the third set the Sabers nearly blew a 22-11 lead when the Saints scored ten consecutive points to get within one. Jetta Sterner and Harley Stout had six kills each to lead the Sabers. Ali Mockenhaupt led with ten digs while Jillian French had a team high nine aces and Rylee Dunkin handed out 18 assists. The Saints could not get much going all night as the Sabers were able to place the ball on returns in vacant areas on Melcher-Dallas’s end. Players Kasyn Reed, Brooklyn Metz, and Emma Heaberlin tell KNIA Sports they need to improve in several areas, but are seeing progress.

MELCHER-DALLAS, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO