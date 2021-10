Going into their Week 4 matchup with the Rams at SoFi Stadium, the Cardinals knew exactly what they were up against. Arizona hadn’t beaten their NFC West rivals since Week 17 of the 2016 season, when Bruce Arians was their head coach, and current Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was coaching some guy named Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech. And this wasn’t your daddy’s Rams with Jared Goff at quarterback — the Rams, of course, weaponized Sean McVay’s passing game with the offseason trade for Matthew Stafford, and that had already provided a massive difference in that offense. Kingsbury’s offense is up to the challenge against any opponent with Kyler Murray in charge, but if the Cardinals were to get off this epic schneid, their defense would have to step up something fierce.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO