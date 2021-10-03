WATCH VIDEO | Dinosaur drive-through thrills kids, adults

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Wood children were pretty excited to greet each dinosaur as their mother drove them through the display at The Johnstown Galleria in Richland Township.

Alexis, Autumn and McKenzie leaned out the car’s windows and Sidney got the birds-eye view, popping up through the sunroof.

“The kids love dinosaurs,” their mother Rose Wood said after the tour. “We figured why not let them get a chance to get out and see them?”

Rose Wood said she and her husband, Josh Wood, began planning the outing after she heard about Jurassic Wonder dinosaur drive-through on Facebook.

“We told them they had to be good today because we had a surprise for them,” Rose said.

She said the girls all loved the traveling exhibit, except “they were a little scared of the T. rex because he kept growling at us.”

To which Autumn piped up, “I liked the T. rex.”

The Wood family, of Kramer, joined hundreds filing along the mall’s outer road Saturday for the first day of the exhibit’s two-day visit. The dinosaurs will greet more visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Turnout has been good, said Ted Hill, president of Jurassic Wonder producer Theodore Productions.

“We’re sold out today and it looks like we’ll be sold out tomorrow,” Hill said Saturday at the exhibit.

Visitors are encouraged to purchase the $10 tickets in advance online at www.jurassicworld.com. They will be given a time slot to prevent lines from getting too long, he said.

“We space it out at 100 cars an hour,” Hill said.

Jurassic World holds shows about every other week all year long along the East Coast from Upstate New York to Virginia, he said.

The animated, roaring reptiles formerly touched down in auditoriums or other indoor locations, but the COVID-19 pandemic brought the drive-through option.

It has been so well-received, Hill said he plans to continue scheduling the drive-throughs.

Despite being “sold out” on Saturday, some families decided on the spur of the moment and were able join the line of vehicles.

That included Ian and Dorene Miller and their adult daughters Andrea Brooks and Jayme St. Clair.

“When you see an arrow that says ‘dinosaurs,’ you just come,” Doreen Miller said. “You’re never too old for dinosaurs and Jayme wanted to be a paleontologist when she little.”