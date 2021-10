GerbView is an application that packs all the necessary features for helping you view, print and markup Gerber, HPGL and EXcellon files. The app sports a user-friendly interface and a clean layout, that allows users to perform several actions on the go. You can drag and drop the documents directly into the main window, or add them by using the browse function. Hotkeys are also available, and they can be reassigned. It is possible to create a workspace that can include multiple files. The workspace can be exported or imported, provided that the file format is GBW.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO