CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chattanooga, TN

Copeland’s 3TDs lead Chattanooga past Western Carolina

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4FGj_0cFNk9EL00

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Cole Copeland passed for two touchdowns and ran for one of Chattanooga’s four rushing scores as the Mocs beat Western Carolina 45-17 on Saturday.

Chattanooga led 21-3 in the first quarter for its most points in the opening frame since 2017.

Tyrell Price, Gino Appleberry and Ailym Ford each rushed for 70-plus yards and a score for Chattanooga (2-2, 1-0 Southern). Price’s TD went for 57 yards and Ford had a 54-yarder as six rushers combined for 271 yards while WCU was held to 277 total yards.

Ford, who entered with back-to-back 100-yard rushing games, carried it 16 times for 74 yards to become the fastest high-school signee to reach 1,500 career yards rushing in program history.

Both of KeShawn Toney’s catches went for a touchdown, and Telly Plummer, Brandon Dowdell and Jerrell Lawson each made an interception for Chattanooga.

Western Carolina (0-5, 0-2) is still seeking its first victory under first-year head coach Kerwin Bell. The Catamounts had their road losing streak extended to 11 games.

WCU has dropped 11 of the last 12 series meetings – and 15 of the last 18 overall dating to 2006.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Titans use 2 huge defensive plays to beat Jags

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tennessee safety Kevin Byard has a plan for the ball from his first NFL touchdown. It’s a fairly unique one, too. Byard won’t be putting the ball on a shelf or in a display case. He’s going to add it to a collection of turnover footballs stashed in a closet back home and eventually have them turned into a leather couch or chair.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Football
Chattanooga, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
The Associated Press

Special teams were downright ugly in Week 5

Special teams were downright ugly Sunday. Mason Crosby and Evan McPherson missed five field goals in the fourth quarter and overtime before Crosby finally connected to give Green Bay a win over Cincinnati. Eight kickers combined to miss 11 extra points, increasing the total to 12 in Week 5 to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Carolina#College Football#American Football#Ap#Td#Ford#Wcu#Catamounts
The Associated Press

After 3 misses, Crosby kicks OT winner; Packers top Bengals

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mason Crosby hit a 49-yard field goal in overtime after missing three straight attempts, lifting the Green Bay Packers to a wild 25-22 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The typically reliable Crosby missed potential winners with 2:12 and then 3 seconds left in regulation, and...
NFL
The Associated Press

Another slow start dooms Broncos in loss to Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Denver Broncos’ perfect September is gone, replaced by the reality of October. Two weeks, two losses to playoff teams a year ago, the latest a 27-19 setback in Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Broncos (3-2) were pushed around for three quarters before an improbable late rally gave them a chance to tie the game in the final seconds.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

NFL Today, Week 5

Colts at Ravens, 8:15 p.m. EDT. The Colts (1-3), who played in Baltimore from 1953-83 before their middle-of-the-night move to Indianapolis in March 1984, are coming off their first win of the season. They’ll face a tough task in the Ravens (3-1), who can set an NFL record with their 44th consecutive 100-yard rushing game. Baltimore is 16-2 in home prime-time games under coach John Harbaugh.
NFL
The Associated Press

10-man Colorado scores 3 late goals to beat Minnesota 3-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Cole Bassett, Michael Barrios and Lucas Esteves scored late goals to give the 10-man Colorado Rapids a 3-1 comeback victory over Minnesota United on Sunday. After falling behind on Adrien Hunou’s first-half and losing Danny Wilson to a red card in the 57th minute, Colorado...
MLS
The Associated Press

Miami allows 558 yards to Brady and Bucs in 45-17 loss

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Miami’s defense had no answers for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The defending Super Bowl champions amassed 558 yards and put together six drives of 70-plus yards in a 45-17 rout of the Dolphins on Sunday. “I’m concerned,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said of...
NFL
The Associated Press

Niners QB Lance shows potential in up-and-down first start

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trey Lance’s first NFL start showed the 21-year-old’s tantalizing potential as an elite quarterback. It also showed why there’s more work to be done before he gets there. Lance completed 15 of 29 passes for 192 yards and an interception, and also led the 49ers with...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

607K+
Followers
326K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy