Richmond, VA

Cheek, Witherspoon rally Elon to 20-7 victory over Richmond

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Davis Cheek threw a go-ahead touchdown pass and McKinley Witherspoon added a fourth-quarter scoring run as Elon spotted Richmond an early lead before cruising to a 20-7 victory in Colonial Athletic Association play on Saturday.

Beau English staked Richmond to a 7-0 first-quarter lead with a 33-yard scoring strike to Aaron Dykes. Skyler Davis pulled the Phoenix (2-3, 1-1) within four points with a 35-yard field goal early in the second quarter and Cheek gave them the lead for good when he connected with Bryson Daughtry from 14 yards out to make it 10-7 at halftime.

Witherspoon pushed Elon’s lead to 10 with a 6-yard TD run at the 11:18 mark of the fourth quarter and Davis capped the scoring with a 48-yard field goal. Cheek completed 18 of 30 passes for 197 yards.

English completed 21 of 42 passes for 193 yards for the Spiders (2-3, 0-2). Richmond outgained the Phoenix 338-304 and had nine more first downs but turned the ball over twice.

