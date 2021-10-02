Bird sightings from Mass Audubon
Recent bird sightings as reported to the Mass Audubon:. A Northern wheatear reported last week in Yarmouth apparently moved westward to the beachfront area near Scorton Creek of East Sandwich. The bird was seen by a number of observers as recently as Tuesday and Wednesday of last week. Also noteworthy, last weekend was one of very few state records of Pacific golden-plover, which was photographed and well-documented at the Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm in Newbury.www.bostonglobe.com
