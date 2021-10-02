CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NAM Hosts Wreath Ceremony in Observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

thekatynews.com
 9 days ago

Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) stands with the victims and survivors of Domestic Violence. With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, NAM will host a Wreath Ceremony in the lobby, prompting our clients and visitors to adorn the wreath with a ribbon. The butterfly ribbons will symbolize the many domestic violence stories of those in our community. A moment of silence is encouraged while participating, as well as sharing a picture to social media- utilizing the hashtags #YouAreNOTAlone and #NAMhelps.

