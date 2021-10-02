NAM Hosts Wreath Ceremony in Observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is World Mental Health Day. “If we’re aching, we’re hurting, we’re in pain, you don’t have to be,” said Dana Gold, the Chief Operating Officer of Jewish Family and Community Services. Instead, Dana Gold wants to help them heal. The organization created the virtual program, UpStreet, to support teenagers and young adults. “Kids have gone through an incredible, historic change that is going to mark their adulthood and functioning going forward,” said Gold. “We really don’t know what’s going to happen, but having the resources there is really important.” The program allows 12 to 22-year-olds and parents to speak with trained...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 16 HOURS AGO