NAM Hosts Wreath Ceremony in Observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) stands with the victims and survivors of Domestic Violence. With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, NAM will host a Wreath Ceremony in the lobby, prompting our clients and visitors to adorn the wreath with a ribbon. The butterfly ribbons will symbolize the many domestic violence stories of those in our community. A moment of silence is encouraged while participating, as well as sharing a picture to social media- utilizing the hashtags #YouAreNOTAlone and #NAMhelps.thekatynews.com
Comments / 0