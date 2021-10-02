CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everybody is from somewhere else. Being born and raised in Boston isn’t a qualification for mayor

By Yvonne Abraham Globe Columnist,
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn my 26 (Yikes!) years covering Boston, I’ve written eleventy times about how the city — and its municipal voting patterns — are stuck in the past. I don’t want to write about the Old Boston vs. the New Boston anymore. And I certainly don’t want to have to unpack the ludicrous notion that being born and raised in a city jammed with newcomers makes one a more credible candidate to run the place. We should be beyond that by now.

albert
8d ago

Well being from Boston means she has more intimate knowledge of the city. How it works. The past and the present climates of the area. History tends to repeat itself. So her being from Boston would absolutely make her uniquely more qualified. Not to mention she has a deeper care for the area as a whole because it’s her hometown. That comes with a certain pride and desire for it to be the best city. So this author is completely wrong and narrow minded to insinuate that being from a city does not make you a better candidate because it certainly does.

j
8d ago

she right being born and growing up in Boston has to help. what corrupt writer started this. of course it helps growing up in the city your trying to be mayor of. let her go back to the Midwest this fact should disqualifie her from running. not all solutions work specially if you haven't grown up through it all.

Jim Reardon
7d ago

Yvonne Abraham NO EVERYBODY IS NOT FROM SOMEWHERE ELSE that's the cry of the illegal undocumented criminals in this country BORN HERE RAISED BOSTON IS MY HOME IM NOT FROM SOMEWHERE ELSE GET THAT THROUGH YOUR THICK HEAD YOUR COMMENT SHOWS WHO YOU ARE SILLY LITTLE GIRL JTR USA USA USA USA USA USA

