Everybody is from somewhere else. Being born and raised in Boston isn’t a qualification for mayor
In my 26 (Yikes!) years covering Boston, I’ve written eleventy times about how the city — and its municipal voting patterns — are stuck in the past. I don’t want to write about the Old Boston vs. the New Boston anymore. And I certainly don’t want to have to unpack the ludicrous notion that being born and raised in a city jammed with newcomers makes one a more credible candidate to run the place. We should be beyond that by now.www.bostonglobe.com
Comments / 14