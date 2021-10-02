CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game 161: A shameful performance

By Derek
viewsfrom314ft.com
 8 days ago

The Yankees didn't show up today. Not the starting pitcher, not the manager, and not the offense. As a result, the Rays stomped the Yankees, 12-2. Let's not waste any more time and get right to the takeaways:. Jordan Montgomery was awful, so Aaron Boone decided to throw gasoline on...

viewsfrom314ft.com

Comments / 0

viewsfrom314ft.com

2021 Wild Card Game Thread

In just a few hours, the Yankees and Red Sox will kick off the American League Wild Card Game at Fenway Park in Boston. The winner heads to Tampa to take on the Rays in the ALDS, which starts on Thursday. As you’re waiting for the game to begin, take...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#Yankees#Boston Red Sox#Rays
viewsfrom314ft.com

Thoughts After An Excruciating Season with a New Beginning

It’s the off-day before the postseason begins. I didn’t think the Yankees would get in, but here we are anyway. With that all said, we don’t need any more of a recap of what went down this weekend. If you’re here, you know. So let’s get right to some scattered...
MLB
viewsfrom314ft.com

Crossroads

For the twentieth anniversary of its landmark series, HBO launched a podcast celebrating Band of Brothers, the World War Two epic following paratroopers from their training to the end of the war in Europe. This past Thursday, the podcast discussed episode five of the series, titled Crossroads. In the beginning of the episode, the company is fighting at a literal crossroads. In the middle of the episode, the series’ defacto protagonist is at a ‘career’ crossroads as he gets promoted from company commander to a more executive position. At the end of the episode, the company is again at a literal crossroads, heading into the frozen, snowy hell that was the Battle of the Bulge. While the Yankees aren’t fighting fascism (though Yogi Berra was!) and Aaron Boone doesn’t hold a candle to Dick Winters, they, too, are at a crossroads. But do they know it?
PODCAST
Sports Illustrated

Alex Rodriguez Was a Disaster in the Booth During Yankees–Red Sox

Here are four words no baseball fan ever wants to hear: The game’s on ESPN. MLB’s do-or-die wild-card playoffs should be the most exciting games of the year, but they aren’t when Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez are on the call. The pair (accompanied by reporter Buster Olney) are a chore to listen to on Sunday Night Baseball during the regular season. Those broadcasts feel like a baseball talk show competing with the game being played on the field, but the lack of focus on the game itself isn’t the fault of the guys in the booth. (It’s a production decision made by the higher-ups at ESPN.) What really makes those games unbearable is A-Rod’s uncanny ability to repeatedly say some of the weirdest things imaginable.
MLB
viewsfrom314ft.com

Wild Card Preview: New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Another year, another Wild Card game. OK, so last year was a little bit different, but tonight’s Yankees-Red Sox matchup marks the fourth time the Yankees have appeared in this round in the last five years. All of these win-or-go-home games have been a bit much on our collective hearts, wouldn’t you say? Hopefully, all of you were able to rest up and relax on yesterday’s day off. There won’t be much R&R going forward, especially if the Yankees move on, as you know.
MLB
New York Post

Aaron Judge faces mounting expectations in chase of Yankee royalty

On the subject of great Yankee expectations, and the burden they represent, you could argue that Aaron Judge signed up for this. Only he didn’t sign up for it. He was drafted by the world’s most famous ballclub in 2013, then ultimately charged to add to Yankee mythology. He is...
MLB
viewsfrom314ft.com

Mailbag: Training staff, Volpe’s defense, and prospects who’ll impact the 2022 Yankees

Happy Friday, everyone. Are you still watching the postseason, or have you fallen into post-Yankees depression and avoided the action? I’ll admit that I haven’t tuned into any games yet, although I think the Dodgers-Giants matchup is really compelling. I plan to watch that series at the very least. The AL field is so dislikeable and just too hard to watch. The odds of rooting against the Rays or Astros in the World Series are annoyingly high.
MLB

