Tech fall behind early, drop Coastal clash 52-21 to Pitt

By Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline Publisher
Georgia Tech Football
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA- Georgia Tech reverted to old habits as they hosted Pittsburgh on Saturday and mistakes on offense and an inability to pressure Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett dug a huge first-half hole of 42-14 that the Jackets’ couldn’t dig out of. Tech ended up falling 52-21 to the Panthers in front of a disappointing crowd of just 36,383 fans on Saturday. The Jacket dropped to 2-3 on the season and 1-2 in ACC play while Pitt improved to 4-1 on the year and 1-0 in the ACC.

georgiatech.rivals.com

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Kenny Pickett powers Pitt past Georgia Tech

The Pittsburgh Panthers continued their torrid offensive pace with a 52-21 romp against host Georgia Tech in an Atlantic Coast Conference contest Saturday in Atlanta. Pitt (4-1, 1-0 ACC) extended a school record by scoring 40-plus points for a fifth straight game to start the season. Kenny Pickett finished 23-of-36 passing for 389 yards with four touchdown passes to four different targets. Jordan Addison (six catches for 117 yards and a TD) and Taysir Mack (five receptions for 121 yards and a TD) both topped the century mark.
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Georgia Tech fall short Pitt, 52-21

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims threw for 359 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but Pittsburgh capitalized on a pair of early turnovers to gain the upper hand and handed the Yellow Jackets a 52-21 defeat on Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Yellow Jackets fell to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the ACC with […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pickett’s 4 TDs Help Pitt Throttle Georgia Tech, 52-21 in ACC Opener

ATLANTA — Pittsburgh went into its ACC opener averaging 52.5 points per game and 44.3 points against FBS opponents, but the question was how the offense would translate from a relatively weak non-conference schedule into conference play. The inquiries were answered in less than a half. The Panthers scored 42...
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

GT Unable to Stop Pitt Offense in 52-21 Loss

Georgia Tech and North Carolina meet today in Bobby Dodd Stadium at historic Grant Field. Kickoff is at noon ET and the game is on the ACC Network. Follow along on GoJackets.com, as we will have quarterly updates and analysis here. First Quarter - Pitt 21 - GT 7. GT...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Pickett makes Heisman statement, wrecks Georgia Tech, 52-21

“Kenny Pickett," Pat Narduzzi said after Pitt's 52-21 win over Georgia Tech. "Put him on your Heisman watch list.”. That's no false praise for Pickett, who's building a legitimate case for the Heisman Trophy with a fourth-straight game with multiple touchdowns scored as he led Pitt to its first ACC win Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.
ATLANTA, GA
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Paul Zeise: If Kenny Pickett isn't in the Heisman conversation yet, he will be soon

The outlook for Pitt’s 2021 season improved dramatically the day Kenny Pickett announced he would return for his final season as opposed to entering the NFL draft. Pickett had done the exploratory thing and decided he didn’t like his evaluation and so he wanted a chance to improve his draft stock by playing for the Panthers another season.
NFL
ramblinwreck.com

Jackets Fall to Panthers, 52-21

THE FLATS – Quarterback Jeff Sims threw for 359 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but Pittsburgh capitalized on a pair of early turnovers to gain the upper hand and rolled to a 52-21 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over Georgia Tech Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Yellow Jackets fell...
PITTSBURGH, PA
fromtherumbleseat.com

Georgia Tech Falls Apart and Destroys Early Season Hope

The goodwill that Georgia Tech had been slowly building for the past three weeks was washed away by a torrent of Kenny Pickett deep balls on Saturday afternoon. After allowing 10 opponent plays to go for 20 or more yards in the opening four games, GT allowed 7 today, and it could have been 3 more if not for Pitt drops. This was a thorough domination by the Panthers.
GEORGIA STATE
fromtherumbleseat.com

Back Seat Coachin’: Pitt 52 - Georgia Tech 21

After really well played back-to-back weeks for the Ramblin’ Wreck that included a convincing win over UNC and a near upset of Clemson, the Jackets came back down to earth against the Pitt Panthers on Saturday, October 2nd. Pitt proved they can score big points against anyone, while GT reverted...
MLB
WNCT

Duke, Georgia Tech meet trying to move forward after losses

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke and Georgia Tech both had momentum after wins by double-digit margins before opening October with a big stumble. The Blue Devils and Yellow Jackets meet Saturday for the chance to regroup, and maybe find some consistency. Duke (3-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) is coming off a 38-7 loss to rival North Carolina, […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
Georgia Tech Football

Shorthanded Jackets come from behind to down Duke 31-27

DURHAM, NC- Georgia Tech started fast and closed fast at Duke with a come from behind 31-27 win that featured a game-winning touchdown toss with no timeouts and under a minute to play and a game-saving interception to seal the deal. The Jackets moved to 3-3 ahead of a vital bye week and 2-2 in ACC play while Duke fell to 3-3 and 0-2 in ACC play. It was the first time Tech won in Durham since 2013.
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE

