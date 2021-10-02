Tech fall behind early, drop Coastal clash 52-21 to Pitt

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech reverted to old habits as they hosted Pittsburgh on Saturday and mistakes on offense and an inability to pressure Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett dug a huge first-half hole of 42-14 that the Jackets’ couldn’t dig out of. Tech ended up falling 52-21 to the Panthers in front of a disappointing crowd of just 36,383 fans on Saturday. The Jacket dropped to 2-3 on the season and 1-2 in ACC play while Pitt improved to 4-1 on the year and 1-0 in the ACC.