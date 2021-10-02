Iran Brand Territory to Azerbaijan with military maneuvers
The Iranian Islamic Republic began castrensel exercises next to the Azerbaijani border. They are the first since, on the other side, only Soviet union had. Such a deployment of the 216th and 316th mechanized brigades, together with the 25th Brigade, the 11th artillery group and a drone unit, among other bodies, has a reason: A Tehran is restless of the growing Israeli Protagonism in the neighboring country and the Recent actions of Baku hindering their access to Armenia.
