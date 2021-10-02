CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is on pole for NASCAR XFinity at Talladega - and when does it start?

By Jake Nichol
thefocus.news
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NASCAR XFinity Series is half-way through the first round of its Playoff season, as Talladega looms large. When is NASCAR XFinity at Talladega, and who is on the pole later today?. XFinity at Talladega part of NASCAR triple-header. The three highest levels of NASCAR are in action at Talladega...

www.thefocus.news

Related
Motorsport.com

NASCAR suspends crew chief of Cup playoff driver Kevin Harvick

Following Sunday’s race, Harvick’s No. 4 Ford was found to have two lug nuts that were not safe and secure. He finished ninth in the race. For the infraction, Harvick’s crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended from this Sunday’s race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He was also fined $20,000.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Driver changes coming for Stewart-Haas Racing?

Will Stewart-Haas Racing make another driver lineup change for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, or will they end a recent trend of changes?. It’s been quite some time since Stewart-Haas Racing entered a NASCAR Cup Series season with the exact same four-driver lineup they fielded the year prior. In fact, the last time it happened, team co-owner Tony Stewart was still driving one of the team’s four cars.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Kevin Harvick's Fall From Grace Has Not Been Pretty

Chase Elliott likely contributed to Kevin Harvick ’s 29th consecutive loss this year, and that makes a clash between the two at Bristol a semi-big deal. Accusations and threats and finger pointing are routine at Bristol … and generally quickly forgotten. The bottom line is that when Elliott and Harvick...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

William Byron's NASCAR playoff chances end "at a full rage"

Byron established early in Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Roval that he had a car capable of winning on the 2.28-mile, 17-turn road course. He ended up leading the most laps (30) of any driver and late in the final stage he was running down leader Denny Hamlin and Tyler Reddick, who was running second.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

What drivers said after Charlotte Roval

A look at what drivers said following Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:. Kyle Larson (playoffs) – WINNER: “It’s so satisfying because I really did not think that we were going to have a shot to win today. Had a lot of different emotions throughout the middle portions of that race, thinking that ‘This is so depressing and sad and crazy that I’m going to lose my shot at a championship because of an alternator issue, to, ‘OK, now we got it fixed, let’s try to get away with a top 15 finish, keeping all the fenders on it.’ I was passing some cars. We had a really good green flag cycle. I’m trying to look at the big screen. I see Denny coming up on my mirror. I’m like judging off of that, ‘OK, I think I’m towards the front here now. Man, I’d love to see a caution come out.’ Then it all worked out. Not that many people stayed out with him. I knew he was in trouble. I had just a lot of stuff work out for us. William (Byron) having to go through the backstretch chicane that allowed us to get to second. From then on I was like, ‘We really have a good shot to win now.’ Just a wild range of emotions all race long. Just crazy that I’m sitting here talking to all of you.”
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Kevin Harvick inadvertently sent another message

A bitter Kevin Harvick inadvertently sent another message on Sunday when he attempted to end Chase Elliott’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff run. It didn’t happen in the first two races of the round of 12 of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, but it happened in the round finale at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
MOTORSPORTS
thefocus.news

Why is Ryan Blaney getting a new NASCAR crew chief?

Team Penske NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney is due to get a new Cup Series crew chief in 2022. Why is Blaney swapping, and where has his new crew chief worked before?. At the end of the 2021 Cup season, Blaney’s crew chief, Todd Gordon, will retire. Gordon, who has been...
MOTORSPORTS
wbwn.com

NASCAR Playoffs Head to Wild Card at Talladega Superspeedway

The second race of the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Playoffs is the YellaWood 500 at a track known as a “Wild Card” on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit. Talladega Superspeedway is known as a “Wild Card” because if the conditions are right any driver can win the race. If the conditions are wrong and driver can wreck out of the race early. The size of the track and the speeds the drivers can race in a pack makes racing both exciting and treacherous at the same time.
MOTORSPORTS
AthlonSports.com

NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series holds its final pack race of the season on Sunday as they head to 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway for the YellaWood 500. The Round of 12 toils on at the sport’s largest oval track, a facility where the field often stays superglued together in a 40-car draft due to the rules package at this track type.
MOTORSPORTS
theScore

Larson wins at Charlotte, Round of 8 set for Cup Series playoffs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson rallied from early electrical issues Sunday to win for the seventh time this season and storm into the third round of NASCAR's playoffs. Larson's victory on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway ended a topsy-turvy day for Hendrick Motorsports. Larson and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott moved into the round of eight, but Alex Bowman and William Byron were eliminated and Elliott was nearly sabotaged by a vengeful Kevin Harvick.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WOKV

NASCAR charges into Talladega for unpredictable playoff race

TALLADEGA, Ala. — (AP) — Denny Hamlin is already through to the third round of NASCAR's playoffs with nothing to worry about at Talladega Superspeedway. His championship rivals? Not so much. NASCAR's challenging second round of the playoffs — three wildly different circuits — moves Sunday to the behemoth 2.66-mile...
TALLADEGA, AL
Portland Tribune

Portland welcomes NASCAR Xfinity Series

The stock car racing returns to Portland International Raceway in June 2022.Stock car racing returns to Portland in the form of the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The race will be held June 4, 2022 at Portland International Raceway. "Events like this caliber help strengthen community and support of our local economy," Mayor Ted Wheeler said. Green Savoree Racing Promotions, which orchestrates the IndyCar Series race at PIR, announced the race along with representatives from the city, Travel Portland and Sport Oregon. "This region of the country hasn't had a visit from a NASCAR national series in over two decades (2000). We...
PORTLAND, OR
Florida Times-Union

NASCAR Speed Freaks: Does Talladega have to deliver chaos? Can't we all get along?

Any chance Talladega surprises us with a relatively calm Sunday afternoon?. KEN'S CALL: Talk about your perfect storms. Take the usual factors fueling the Big One (and maybe even a Really Big One), mix in the playoff angle and, finally, the fact these particular cars will never be needed again ... oh boy. Of course, that's exactly when 'Dega delivers an orderly afternoon. But most likely, no chance.
MOTORSPORTS

