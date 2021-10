In the middle of the 10-episode Netflix miniseries “Maid,” single mother Alex is staying in a subsidized apartment whose walls are grimed with insidious black mold. In bed at night, she can hear her almost 3-year-old daughter, Maddy, coughing, and coughing more, the coughing nightmarishly mingling with her own fitful sleep. She has to move out of the place with Maddy (she rolls to the right), but she has nowhere to move to (she rolls to the left). She’s in the system (right), but the system is a fruitless jungle of bureaucracy and red tape (left). “She needs you to do better,” Maddy’s doctor says to Alex about finding a healthier home — a facile remark that serves only as another blow to her self-esteem.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO