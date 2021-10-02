I would buy all I could afford. Someone doesn’t get where he is by accident and everyone has a “dip” occasionally. He is still a young man at 50 and I do not believe he’s even hit his prime yet. I also think he knows what is wrong and will fix it, but he’ll do it in his own way and with class, probably with no mid-season firings, despite the grumblings of some of our discontented Tiger brethren. If “best is the standard” and “the best is yet to come” are principles with him and not just mottos to fire up the crowd, we’ve still got a lot of good football ahead of us. I hope we don’t run him off. Go Tigers!

