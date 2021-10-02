I enjoy watching football. I especially enjoy watching our state schools. My idea of perfect autumn Saturday is when OU, OSU and TU all win. I like local. I was watching OU play Saturday. My expectations for OU this season were very high. Yeah, I guess I drank the “Kool-Aid”. Saturday, as the offense again started to fall below expectations, some in the crowd began to boo. There were calls for…
He's really growing into the role. "Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard." He really is! His throws are perfection. "It is not part of a true culture to tame tigers any more than it is to...
If we had wanted enthusiam, why didn't we just hire a jack russell terrier?. (They are throwing in the towel on Beamer already.) His title is Senior Advisor ( assistant coach ) at UNC. Clemgalalways®. 110%er [5724]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 3205. Joined: 11/7/20. Re: From a coot message board:. Oct...
Re: Cuse will double Ross and play single coverage on other receivers. Re: Cuse will double Ross and play single coverage on other receivers. No need to double any of the receivers, DJ can’t seem to hit any of them,. All-In [34315]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 10376. Joined: 5/21/13. CRUMP -...
Trevor having a good day for Jacksonville. Sure wish that he had a better team around him. And had a second one taken off the board. Refs have blown both reviews in this game. With a defense Jax could put something together. tiger41732®. Commissioner [960]. TigerPulse: 96%. Posts: 365. Joined:...
One or two series on the pine has calibrated a pile of athletes over the years, slows the game down a little for them. I am hoping for the best, Go Tigers!. That should have been done before we were all but eliminated from the CFP. tiger_swimmer®. All-In [38342]. TigerPulse:...
Hilarious that FGF is giving away a framed ‘National Champs’ artwork ... yet the image is blank. Framed?………..I think they got their crimes mixed up. What they meant to say was “forged”. All-TigerNet [13779]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 11041. Joined: 11/8/13. I can just imagine an art critic’s response to that...
Short answer is a ball bounced off of the wall, then richocheted off the Red Sox right fielder over the fence. Rays scored from first easily on the play but they took the run off the board and put the runner back on third. It cost them the game.
Why does pointing out fact based short comings, bad takes, poorly written articles or any negativity towards the TNet staff/writers create so much vitriol and down votes for the poster? It’s really strange why so many people on here do that, just curious why? If the writers do a bad job, holding them accountable to a small degree by a random message board poster seems like a fair thing to do and not invoke so many attacks… it’s really odd.
Would be a better description for how I think we need to play. Get lined up quick to make the defense get lined up and then either snap fast or use all the play clock. The term uptempo is freaking some out because it implies a burden on the defense.
In college he could threaten a kid with taking away a scholarship to keep him in line. He will never get hired by a reputable college if he quits Jax. Check out this thread on reddit with comments by a former player of his from Florida: https://np.reddit.com/r/nfl/comments/q1h4ww/mccarthy_espns_espnbooger_not_pulling_punches/hfezq8r/. Just a horrible...
Back to being what they have ACTUALLY been over most years. History would show that both of these statements are correct. Good day to you all. You realize Texas has 927 wins all time which is 4th in CFB?. Only 7 wins behind Alabama, 8 behind Ohio State, and 42...
We will all be glad he's our QB. It's coming! Just hold on. I'm behind you all the way DJ. Start this weekend and go get em. Go Tigers!💪🙏🐯. Re: When DJ puts it all together... [4]. Oct 10, 2021, 5:05 PM. I trust and believe Dabo when he says...
Re: Can someone give a good.reason we don't run uptempo. Have to make first downs in order to go uptempo. Re: Can someone give a good.reason we don't run uptempo. Why? Don’t you try to create temp by moving the ball toward the first down marker! That’s the weakest saying of all time ( playing behind the sticks)! Don’t you play behind the sticks all game long until you cross the goal line?
I would buy all I could afford. Someone doesn’t get where he is by accident and everyone has a “dip” occasionally. He is still a young man at 50 and I do not believe he’s even hit his prime yet. I also think he knows what is wrong and will fix it, but he’ll do it in his own way and with class, probably with no mid-season firings, despite the grumblings of some of our discontented Tiger brethren. If “best is the standard” and “the best is yet to come” are principles with him and not just mottos to fire up the crowd, we’ve still got a lot of good football ahead of us. I hope we don’t run him off. Go Tigers!
Cuse offense seems to be built on running their QB and RB throwing in a few short quick passes Got to have a spy on their QB. Be ready for quick slant passes but biggest threat is their running QB that was a receiver for Mississippi State last year. Letterman...
You know just how bad their QB has been, how bad their offense has been… it’s been worse than ours and him worse than DJ. Maybe it’s a one off game, maybe they turned a corner… point being, don’t give up on DJ yet, Calazada was terrible, and the backup, and couldn’t be benched because no other options. If he can put it together, DJ can—- LFG TIGERS!!!!!
Herbert showed his long-ball skills by lofting two perfect passes to Williams, who continues his hot start to the season for the Chargers. going right now. He is having himself quite a "Walk Year". Held down previously by a combo of nagging injuries and former QBs being in love with other options. Justin Herbert obviously recognizes quality when he sees it.
Wake is 6-0 and ranked in AP poll at #16, while Coastal Carolina is 6-0 and ranked # 15. But Arkansas is 4-2 and is ranked #17. The FB polls are a joke. Re: ACC sucks- A&M would beat all of us if we played them today. After watching Bama...
So Jones gets drilled on the goaline. Jones is walking back to the huddle and starts to stagger. Clearly concussed - pretty severe looking. 1 player for Dallas is just pointing him to the sideline like telling him he’s got to go out. That would be a former LSU player. Meanwhile another Dallas player darts across from behind him and across the LOS in an obvious attempt to try to catch Jones so he doesn’t go down. That player - Jayron Kearse, Clemson. No surprise between the difference reactions.
