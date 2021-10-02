CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Hairston TD off interception helps E. Kentucky top Tarleton

 8 days ago

RICHMOND, Ky. -- Eli Hairston returned an interception 39 yards for a touchdown late in the game and Eastern Kentucky stymied Tarleton 20-3 on Saturday. The Colonels (3-2) had been nursing a 13-3 lead until the pick-6 iced the win. Tarleton's Steven Duncan had ducked away from a blitzing Ubong Udom coming off the edge, but his sidearm pass to the right flat was picked off by Hairston, who ran untouched to the end zone.

