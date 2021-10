The Pittsburgh Steelers continued to struggle to put points on the board again in Week 4 and have yet to put up more than 17 points on their own. As for the defense, the Steelers showed flashes of their former dominance a few times, but failed too often to get off the field on 3rd down. With four games down for the season, the Steelers find themselves back in the standings and in desperate need of a win to turn their season around.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO