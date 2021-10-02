Horror Returns to Fountain with One of The Best Haunted Experiences in the State
After taking a one-year hiatus, the spooky non-profit fundraiser Nightmare on First Street is back in Fountain! This year benefitting the Fillmore County Historical Society. If you are looking for an exciting (and scary) experience with yourself and your friends, you are going to want to check this out! Nightmare on First Street is routinely rated as one of the best haunted houses in the state, and this year looks to be even bigger and scarier!krocnews.com
Comments / 0