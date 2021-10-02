CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fountain, MN

Horror Returns to Fountain with One of The Best Haunted Experiences in the State

By Luke Lonien
KROC News
KROC News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After taking a one-year hiatus, the spooky non-profit fundraiser Nightmare on First Street is back in Fountain! This year benefitting the Fillmore County Historical Society. If you are looking for an exciting (and scary) experience with yourself and your friends, you are going to want to check this out! Nightmare on First Street is routinely rated as one of the best haunted houses in the state, and this year looks to be even bigger and scarier!

krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KROC News

Popular BBQ Joint Closes Rochester Location

I know that a bunch of businesses rely on Facebook posts to help spread the word about whatever they are selling or doing. When money is tight, Facebook is a great tool (except when it's not working...#toosoon?) If you weren't aware, that's not always the best way to "spread the word" about big changes. In fact, you might post extremely important news but sadly, a bunch of people will never see it. That's what happened to me and I found out the hard way that a popular BBQ place in Rochester, Minnesota closed their location and is now 60 minutes away.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

This Minnesota Golf Course Has A “Hidden” Feature That Will Make You Smile

As the summer has officially turned to fall according to both the calendar and mother nature, golf courses across Minnesota will be getting ready to start to wind down for the winter months. While the weather is still nice, you might want to head on out to Saint Paul and check out one particular golf course, Highland National Golf Course, for a feature that will surely put a smile on your face.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fillmore County, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Fountain, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Fountain, MN
Fountain, MN
Lifestyle
Fillmore County, MN
Government
KROC News

Where You Can Try New, Never-Before-Seen Apples in Minnesota this Fall

There are so many new apple varieties created in Minnesota. Of course, the most well-known and most loved one is the Honeycrisp apple. I know the new apple the University of Minnesota created this year is called Triumph. You can read more about the Triumph apple HERE. There are new varieties being made all the time. It turns out, there is a place in Minnesota, the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, where you can go try some of the new apples before they've even hit the stores. Sometimes before they even have a name!
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Whitewater State Park Detour Removed Just in Time For Fall Colors

St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News) - Viewing the fall colors at Whitewater State Park became much more convenient on Friday with the completion of a $4.7 million road project. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews wrapped up work on rehabilitating four historic bridges along Highway 74 that had kept the roadway in an area north of St. Charles closed since the beginning of February. The removal of the detour also reopened the south entrance to the popular state park just in time for the soon to arrive peak in the fall colors.
SAINT CHARLES, MN
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy