Horror Returns to Fountain with One of The Best Haunted Experiences in the State

There are so many new apple varieties created in Minnesota. Of course, the most well-known and most loved one is the Honeycrisp apple. I know the new apple the University of Minnesota created this year is called Triumph. You can read more about the Triumph apple HERE. There are new varieties being made all the time. It turns out, there is a place in Minnesota, the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, where you can go try some of the new apples before they've even hit the stores. Sometimes before they even have a name!

