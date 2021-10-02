CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kotyk Runs Away With Third FF Championship

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 8 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – Jonathan Kotyk took his third victory lap in just five SCCA National Championship Runoffs visits on Saturday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, splashing his way to a title in the Formula F class. The Rice Racing teammates Simon Sikes, of Martinez, Georgia, and Will Holtz, of Deerfield, Illinois, followed...

