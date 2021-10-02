Secretary Marcia Fudge Highlights New Program To Combat Homelessness And Support ‘Entire Person’
Secretary Marcia Fudge recently sat down with NewsOne to discuss the new housing agenda, House America, and steps being taken by the Biden administration to support the whole person. In the launch of House America, figures released by the Department of Housing and Urban Development indicated 580,466 people experienced homelessness on a single night in 2020. This represents a 2.2 percent increase from 2019.thebeatdfw.com
