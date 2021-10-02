CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Secretary Marcia Fudge Highlights New Program To Combat Homelessness And Support ‘Entire Person’

By Anoa Changa
 8 days ago
Secretary Marcia Fudge recently sat down with NewsOne to discuss the new housing agenda, House America, and steps being taken by the Biden administration to support the whole person. In the launch of House America, figures released by the Department of Housing and Urban Development indicated 580,466 people experienced homelessness on a single night in 2020. This represents a 2.2 percent increase from 2019.

Marcia Fudge
#Homelessness#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Housing Affordability#House America#The American Rescue Plan#Hud
97.9 The Beat is the Hottest Hip Hop Station in the D-F-W area! Home Of The Morning Hustle Featuring HeadKrack, Angie Ange, On-Air Jordan, Lore'l & Billy Sorrells

