Review: Poetry Collection Darkness on the Face of the Deep Takes Risks with Emotional Depths

By Guest Author
Third Coast Review
Third Coast Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Darkness on the Face of the Deep, Third Coast Review writer Patrick T. Reardon’s poems grapple with the depths—ours. His poems take us on Job’s journey. There are writers who risk such paths: Franz Wright, Rilke, Mary Karr, and Patrick Kavanaugh, for example. But few dare such vulnerability for fear of getting lost in wrestling with their own inner doubts and demons. In short, Reardon goes there.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Apartheid#Suicide#Third Coast#Kelsay Books Review#The Chicago L#Ecclesiasticus#Mcdonald#Jewish#Marlboro
