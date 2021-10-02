CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurgen Klopp blasts anti-vaxxers: Liverpool boss echoes the Mail on Sunday's vaccine campaign and likens players refusing the jab to drink driving

Cover picture for the articleJurgen Klopp has hit out at unvaccinated players and claimed if it is their ‘freedom’ not to be jabbed, they might as well argue it is their right to drink and drive. Klopp, whose mother died of Covid-19 last year, said that 99 per cent of his Liverpool team were vaccinated but questioned why clubs weren’t allowed to quiz their players on whether they had had the vaccine.

IN THIS ARTICLE
