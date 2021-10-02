Jurgen Klopp blasts anti-vaxxers: Liverpool boss echoes the Mail on Sunday's vaccine campaign and likens players refusing the jab to drink driving

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is at a loss to explain why there is a reluctance among Premier League players to be vaccinated against Covid-19.A report this week suggested only seven of the 20 Premier League clubs have succeeded in fully vaccinating 50 per cent or more of their squads, with the overall average said to be approximately one-third of all players.Liverpool have out-performed most of their rivals on that front with Klopp revealing their vaccination rate is 99 per cent.And he took a swipe at those who are refusing to get themselves jabbed and anti-vaxxers propagating conspiracy theories or those...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO