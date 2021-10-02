CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

If You’re Not Vaccinated, You’re More Likely To Get Infected With COVID-19 More Than Once

By Anna Daniels
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been a high amount of ambiguity during the Coronavirus pandemic over the longevity of the immunity from SARS-CoV-2 infection for a person who does not have the vaccine. A team of experts led by academics at the Yale Public Health School and at Charlotte’s University of North Carolina is now answering this question: the immunity that follows an infection does not last long.

j.Holt
8d ago

and recover with a 27 times higher immunity than the vax provides... not scared... had it... recovered... been exposed again several times... never gotten it again.

NS
8d ago

SEN. RON JOHNSON: We do not have an FDA-approved vaccine being administered in the U.S. The FDA played a bait and switch. They approved the Comirnaty version of Pfizer drugs. It’s not available in the U.S. They even admit it. I sent them a letter three days later going "What are you doing?" What they did is they extended the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer drug vaccine that’s available in the U.S., here that’s more than 30 days later, they haven’t asked that very simple question. If you’re saying that the Pfizer drug is the same as the Comirnaty, why didn’t you provide FDA approval on that? So, there’s not an FDA-approved drug and, of course, they announced it so they could push through these mandates so that people actually think, "Oh, OK now these things are FDA approved." They are not and again, maybe they should be, but the FDA isn’t telling me why. 

Rob Bag
8d ago

Isreal and great Britain studies say the vaccine is dangerous for those that have really had covid. cdc lying again

