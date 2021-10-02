Live updates: Marshall opens C-USA slate at Middle Tennessee - pregame
We're live again from our Cross Lanes world headquarters watching the broadcast of this evening's Conference USA opener for Marshall at Middle Tennessee. The Thundering Herd (2-2) beat the Blue Raiders (1-3, 0-1 C-USA) last season to snap a two-game win streak in the series by Middle. Marshall leads the all-time series 6-4, with the teams 4-4 against each other in eight meetings since Middle Tennessee joined C-USA in 2013.247sports.com
