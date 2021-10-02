CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Phoenix Point Behemoth Edition and DLC 4 Has Officially Launched

By Sanjiv Sookoo
cogconnected.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoenix Point Behemoth Edition and DLC 4 Has Officially Launched. Phoenix Point is a strategy, turn-based tactics game that first released on PC in 2019. Unsurprisingly, the game can be compared to X-Com in many elements, as it is of the same style and made by an X-Com co-creator, Julian Gollop. Snapshot Games along with Saber Minsk and Prime Matter have officially released Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition. Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition is the game’s long awaited console release and the game is available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for the price of $39.99USD. The release includes the full game and all major DLC expansions, including its latest, DLC 4: Corrupted Horizons.

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheSixthAxis

Marvel’s Avengers and post launch DLC is coming to Xbox Game Pass

Marvel’s Avengers is coming to Xbox Game Pass and you do not have long to wait, the game will be available in two days time on September 30th. It’s not just the base game either, players will be able to access all the post launch content including War for Wakanda and three other story campaigns. The only content you won’t be able to access are the eight cosmetic items found in the digital-only Endgame Edition, but if you really want them you can pay for an upgrade.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Crysis Remastered physical edition launches on Switch

Nintendo Switch fans eager to get their hands on a physical copy of Crysis Remastered can do so starting today. The digital version of the legendary first-person shooter, optimized from the original Crysis series, was previously launched on the Nintendo eShop last year. Now players can now dive into the classic adventure without worrying about storage space. All physical versions of the game will include a bonus art card – and 20 lucky buyers will find a collectible version signed by the development team, which are being randomly placed in day one orders.
RETAIL
noisypixel.net

Amazon Games’ MMO New World Has Officially Released For PC; Launch Trailer

Amazon Games has announced that their massively multiplayer online role-playing game, New World, has officially launched for public play. Throughout this title, players are shipwrecked on the supernatural island of Aeternum during the Age of Exploration. Christoph Hartmann, vice president of Amazon Games, shared this statement regarding the MMO’s release:
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behemoth#Xbox One#Corrupted Horizons#Mutoid
massivelyop.com

Kid-centric sci-fi MMO NEO 2045 has officially launched (for real this time)

Back in June of this year we highlighted a game called NEO 2045, a sci-fi themed MMORPG for kids that strikes similar notes to Roblox in that players can play multiplayer games or use tools to “terraform mountains and valleys and build structures and vehicles using dynamorphic components that connect seamlessly.”
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Chernobylite Gets a Post-Launch DLC Map and Next-Gen Launch Date

Chernobylite, the survival horror RPG set in the titular disaster area of Chernobyl, is now out on Xbox One and PS4, and the developers have wasted no time reminding people that they’ll be updating the game in the future. According to the recently released roadmap, the game will have two updates coming this year, with several more to come next year. Coincidentally, the game will also launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S early next year.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Phoenix Point Brings Its Tactical Combat To Xbox Game Pass

Today marks the last day of this current batch of Xbox Game Pass titles (it's been a busy week to say the least!), and what better way to end it than with Phoenix Point arriving on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The turn-based tactical shooter plays...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Chernobylite will receive six pieces of DLC following its console launch

The Farm 51’s survival game Chernobylite has launched for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 today, following its release on PC earlier this year. Its arrival on consoles isn’t the end of the line though, as the developers have announced it will receive six pieces of DLC post-launch. Players won’t have...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Facebook
gamingbolt.com

Chernobylite Post-Launch Roadmap Revealed, Includes Six DLC Packs

The Farm 51’s Chernobylite releases on PS4 and Xbox One today and while its PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions are still in the works, the developer has other plans. It recently revealed its post-launch roadmap which would offer six DLC packs, both free and paid, over the next 14 months. The first, “Monster Hunt,” arrives this Halloween and adds new monsters and side missions for free.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Elder Scrolls Online’s Deadlands DLC launches November 1 on PC, hits 19M players

During its big reveal stream this afternoon, ZeniMax Online took the wraps off off multiple content and event additions for The Elder Scrolls Online that will finish out the year. For starters, we already knew the last DLC of 2021 will be called Deadlands, but now we know a bit more about what’s in it – and the fact that it’s launching November 1st for PC/Mac and Stadia players and November 16th for all consoles. Deadlands sends players in the daedric plane of the same name.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Elder Scrolls Online’s Last DLC For The Year Officially Unveiled

Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands, the Game’s Last DLC For 2021 Has Officially Been Unveiled. Elder Scrolls Online is one of the most popular MMORPGs around as ZeniMax gives players the opportunity to explore Tamriel. Since its release, the company has consistently released DLC content for the game as the story continues to develop. At ‘Gates of Oblivion’, the official year end stream, ZeniMax Media revealed the final DLC for 2021, Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands. Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands will release on November 1st for all PC/ Mac and Stadia players and on November 16th for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players.
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Perfect Dark & Crystal Dynamics Partnership | Kena Impressions | Nintendo Direct |ft King Phoenix (TIMESTAMP EDITION)

Welcome to another episode of The Iron Lord Podcast. The roundtable is joined by King Phoenix of the Phoenix Podcast and Phoenix443 Twitch channel! The Lords discuss his videogame system history; his journey into content creation and recognition as an LGBTQIA+ content creator; Kena Impressions; the Initiative partners with Crystal Dynamics on Perfect Dark; and the latest Nintendo Direct. ILP 226 is in the books!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Rogue Lords - Official Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for another look at gameplay and more in this turn-based roguelike game, Rogue Lords, set in a dark and mature world inspired by 18th century New England and the Salem witch trials. In Rogue Lords, you play as the Devil. You have returned to the human world to take revenge against the Demon Hunters who subjected you to a heavy defeat 10 years ago. Build a team from 9 infamous, evil geniuses including Dracula, the Headless Horseman, Bloody Mary, The White Lady, Lilith, Hecate, Baron Samedi, and Frankenstein and his Creature who are all available to serve you. Use the special talents of each Disciple, combine their powers to create devastating attacks, and defeat the members of the Sanctua Lumen, a new cult hunting down your followers. Rogue Lords is available now on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Kingdom Hearts Sora DLC For Smash Ultimate Launches October 18th 2021

Near the end of the final Mr. Sakurai Presents presentation, Sakurai re-confirmed the release date of Sora from Kingdom Hearts as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate‘s last DLC fighter. The Keyblade Warrior will be joining the game’s roster on October 18th 2021. Players who purchase his DLC or have him as...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

FIFA 22 - Official Launch Trailer

Check out the star-studded launch trailer for FIFA 22. FIFA 22 is powered by next-gen HyperMotion gameplay technology on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia, which combines Advanced 11v11 Match Capture and proprietary machine learning technology. Powered by Kylian Mbappé, David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, Wayne Rooney, Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, Heung-Min Son, Christian Pulisic, Samantha Kerr, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, David Alaba, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rio Ferdinand, Alex Scott, and more. The game also features an overhauled career mode, the new FUT Heroes, and more. FIFA 22 is now available worldwide for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC via the EA App, Origin, and Steam, Stadia, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
FIFA
cogconnected.com

Hinterland Studio Officially Launches The Long Dark: Episode Four

Hinterland Studio Has Officially Launched The Long Dark: Episode Four. The Long Dark, developed and published by Hinterland Studio, is a survival game that truly stood out from the crowd following its release in 2017. The game was praised for its interesting story, intense settings and easy-to-understand mechanics. Since its launch, Hinterland Studio has endeavored to provide more content for The Long Dark. Today, the game’s fourth episode, Fury, Then Silence, has launched on PC via both Steam and Epic Games Store, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

My Nintendo offering double Gold Points for Smash Bros. Ultimate and DLC

A new offer has just started on My Nintendo for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. If you buy the game or select DLC, you’ll receive double the Gold Points. Note that the offer only applies to purchases made through the eShop or Nintendo.com. It works with the main game, Fighters Pass, and Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Additionally, it’s compatible with any of the characters released thus far: Piranha Plant, Joker, Hero, Banjo & Kazooie, Terry, Byleth, Min Min, Steve & Alex, Sephiroth, Pyra/Mythra, and Kazuya. Mii Fighter costumes do not appear to be eligible.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires Is Set to Release in February

Dynasty Warriors 9 is continuing the tradition of releasing a somewhat more strategic version in Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires. Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires is set to release for the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on February 15, 2022. Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires is set...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy