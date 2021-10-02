Phoenix Point Behemoth Edition and DLC 4 Has Officially Launched
Phoenix Point Behemoth Edition and DLC 4 Has Officially Launched. Phoenix Point is a strategy, turn-based tactics game that first released on PC in 2019. Unsurprisingly, the game can be compared to X-Com in many elements, as it is of the same style and made by an X-Com co-creator, Julian Gollop. Snapshot Games along with Saber Minsk and Prime Matter have officially released Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition. Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition is the game’s long awaited console release and the game is available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One for the price of $39.99USD. The release includes the full game and all major DLC expansions, including its latest, DLC 4: Corrupted Horizons.cogconnected.com
