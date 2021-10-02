Avatar’s Korra and Aang Showcased In Nickelodeon’s All-Star Brawl
Avatar’s Korra and Aang Have Been Shown Off Ahead of Nickelodeon’s All-Star Brawl Release. Nickelodeon’s All-Star Brawl is the perfect game to raise some nostalgia in everyone, as the game brings Nickelodeon’s biggest stars and maps to the video game world. Thus far, GameMill Entertainment have comprehensively showcased quite a few characters including Spongebob Squarepants, Patrick Star, Leonardo, Catdog, April O’Neill and more. GameMill Entertainment have now showcased two of its most popular characters, from the hit series Avatar, Korra and Aang.cogconnected.com
