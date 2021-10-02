CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avatar’s Korra and Aang Showcased In Nickelodeon’s All-Star Brawl

By Sanjiv Sookoo
cogconnected.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvatar’s Korra and Aang Have Been Shown Off Ahead of Nickelodeon’s All-Star Brawl Release. Nickelodeon’s All-Star Brawl is the perfect game to raise some nostalgia in everyone, as the game brings Nickelodeon’s biggest stars and maps to the video game world. Thus far, GameMill Entertainment have comprehensively showcased quite a few characters including Spongebob Squarepants, Patrick Star, Leonardo, Catdog, April O’Neill and more. GameMill Entertainment have now showcased two of its most popular characters, from the hit series Avatar, Korra and Aang.

dotesports.com

Beyond the Summit to host Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl tournament at Mainstage

The brand new brawl-style fighter Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is yet to hit stores, but the game has already had multiple esports events announced, including a full bracket at Mainstage 2021 courtesy of Beyond The Summit. This year’s Mainstage event is set to feature All-Star Brawl, along with multiple other titles,...
waytoomany.games

Review – Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

A Super Smash Bros. clone featuring Nickelodeon characters from our childhood. We’ve all been bizarrely looking forward to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl for a while, thanks to its outrageous premise. Come think of it, that was the natural progression after Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2, making a Smash clone after making a Mario Kart. I just never thought any studio would end up making it. Now it’s time to find out if the months of anticipation leading to this game’s release were worth the unusual hype for a low-budget game like this.
Star Wars: The Old Republic Showcases New Combat Styles

Star Wars: The Old Republic Now Has Some New Combat Styles For Players To Test In Its Servers. Star Wars: The Old Republic is ingrained into MMORPG history as the game, developed by Bioware, was expected to change MMORPGs forever. Unfortunately, it fell a bit short of the mark, but ten years later, there’s still new content being released.
Why We Need to Keep Trying with Video Game Movies

COG Considers: Hollywood Is Bound to Get Video Game Movies Right One Day. Video game movies usually get a bad rap, usually because they are generally bad. But as I always say, “the first step toward being good at something is sucking at it.” There are film adaptations of all sorts of things; novels, legends and myths, comic books, even real life events. Not all of them are good. The earliest adaptations are pretty bad, but through trial and error, and refining a craft, Hollywood has managed to churn out some pretty good movies. Someday, they might be able to do it with video games.
You Are in for a Treat With Guardians of the Galaxy’s Epic Soundtrack

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Audio Supervisor Steve Szczepkowski Spills the Tea. This has been a stellar year for videogame music, and when Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy releases later this month, it’s a sure bet that the score and licensed songs will be a huge part of Ubisoft’s epic story. I had a chance to talk with the game’s audio director, Steve Szczepkowski about all things Guardians and the kickass sound and music design of the game.
Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons Trailer Shows off New Canthan Location

Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons’ Trailer Introduces Shing Jea Island. The Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons expansion will be launched to the gaming public in February of 2022. Thankfully for fans who think that is too long of a wait, ArenaNet has just released an official trailer for the game, showcasing one of the new Canthan locations that will be part of the upcoming expansion.
districtchronicles.com

What Happened to Peta Murgatroyd on ‘DWTS’? Dancer Explains Her Absence

The popular ABC competition show Dancing With the Stars is getting set to launch its 30th season. The season will include a diverse cast of stars, including an Olympian, a Bachelor, a fitness star, and basically everything in between. But not all the professional dancers are coming back. What happened to Peta Murgatroyd on DWTS? And what about Keo Motsepe?
districtchronicles.com

At 70, Kathleen Bradley AKA Mrs Parker in ‘Friday’ Defies Age

Almost every 90z kid loved Ice Cube’s classic comedy “Friday,” which had some very memorable characters. One of them was Mrs. Parker, who lived right across the street. Mrs. Parker, played by Kathleen Bradley, was the tall and pretty Black woman who was always skimpily dressed and criticized by every woman. At the time, she was in her early 40s.
TVShowsAce

‘DWTS’ Cheryl Burke Nervous To Dance Sober Ahead Of Premiere

It’s time for Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars! Many faves will be back to the dance floor tonight including Cheryl Burke. She’s expressed over and over how excited she is to return to the dance floor. This will be her 24th season competing on the show. Cheryl mentioned she’s excited for fans to meet her new dance partner. While she’s ready to show off some moves, she’s also nervous. Keep reading to find out what she shared with fans.
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Returning To The Ring For First Time In Over A Year

One more time? Every now and then, a wrestler may have to take some time away from the ring for one reason or another. This could be anything from an injury to some kind of storyline issue, but sometimes it is something that has nothing to do with wrestling. That is the case with a current WWE star, but it seems that she will be getting back in the ring rather soon.
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Accidentally Drank Real Whiskey in Music Video with Dolly Parton: ‘My Throat Was Burning’

Sparks were flying when Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton got together to record their first-ever duet. It sounds like the drinks were too. McEntire and Parton — both country music legends in their own right — sing together on a song from Reba’s new box set, Revised Remixed Remastered. The song they sing? That would be Reba’s 1993 hit “Does He Love You.” The music video for the new version featuring both McEntire and Parton is out now.
imdb.com

Vanessa Marcil Sends Love to Ex Brian Austin Green After Son Kassius Attends Dtws Premiere

Vanessa Marcil and Brian Austin Green appear to have put the drama behind them as he shakes his groove thing. On Monday, Sept. 20, as Brian made his debut on Dancing With the Stars' season 30 premiere, Vanessa made it clear that she's on good terms with her ex by sharing supportive messages about him. Brian's partner on the dance floor is his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess. A post on Vanessa's grid featured an image of their 19-year-old son Kassius in the car on his way to the studio to watch DWTS' live taping. "Headed to see dad. #TeamGreen," wrote Vanessa, 52, who split from Brian, 48, back in 2003. She also reposted a fan's screenshot of Kassius...
Popculture

'General Hospital' Fans Are Outraged Over Rerun Episode

Fans hoping to tune into their favorite daytime soap opera on Tuesday were left empty-handed and angered when ABC opted to air a General Hospital rerun rather than an all-new episode. ABC had been slated to air Season 59, Episode 18 in the usual 1 p.m. ET timeslot, with a synopsis for the episode reading, "Robert and Anna's investigation puts them in peril. Plus, Brook Lynn grows frustrated with Austin and Victor reveals his true intentions." However, the network instead opted to air a previous episode of the show, pushing the typical weekly release schedule back a day.
flickprime.com

Darcey & Stacey Silva Look Unrecognizable in Edited Photo

Darcey Silva shared a photograph of herself and her an identical twin Stacey on her Instagram tales, and the TLC stars regarded fully completely different than they do on TV. The picture obtained loads of consideration on Reddit, the place two threads had been created to debate it. It was...
Indy100

YouTube explorer finds ‘creepy Knight’s Templar’ ritual cave while searching underneath a tree

A YouTube explorer has made an incredible discovery after stumbling across a hold underneath a tree, which lead to a stunningly preserved ‘Knights Templar’ cave. In a video shared on 3rd October, Brendan Explores went for a ramble in Shifnal, Shropshire after he and a friend read about a 700-year-old cave on the internet, also known as the Caynton Caves.
GoldDerby

Sharna Burgess explains why her real romance with Brian Austin Green is a ‘disadvantage in some ways’ on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are mixing business with pleasure as a real-life and “Dancing with the Stars” couple, but don’t think dating your partner gives you a leg up on the competition. “Honestly, it’s almost a disadvantage in some ways, ” Burgess told “Us Weekly.” “People are expecting this intense chemistry all the time on the dance floor, and if it’s not there, then people are like, ‘They don’t have chemistry.’ Dance is so different. … We have amazing chemistry in life and in some of our dances — our rumba and foxtrot — I think we had amazing chemistry....
