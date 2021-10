No matter what form it takes, there is no mistaking the work of Chicago artist Edo. His wildly vibrant painting of fan favorite Tim Anderson is one of three pieces commissioned by the White Sox as part of their Game Changers series. The series throws a spotlight on the contributions of under-represented communities. The mural was unveiled at Guaranteed Rate Field in July and has been on display around the stadium since then.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO