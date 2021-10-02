CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workers, Labor Organizations Speak Out Against El Milagro Tortilla Plant at Rally

By Erica Gunderson
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorker walkouts amid calls for improved conditions continue at the El Milagro tortilla plant in Little Village. Workers, community members and labor organization Arise Chicago organized a Sept. 30 rally at the company’s 26th Street headquarters to speak out about a lack of COVID protections, unfair wages and sexual harassment at the company’s Chicago plants. Workers also say the company is ramping up intimidation.

ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

