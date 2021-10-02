Workers, Labor Organizations Speak Out Against El Milagro Tortilla Plant at Rally

From its founding as a trading post by a Haitian man to the Great Migration to today, Chicago owes much to its Black residents. The culture that makes our city so proud – art, cuisine, music, industry — is impossible to imagine without the contributions of Black Chicago. But since the 1980s, the city that helped shape the country’s first Black president has seen a steady stream of its Black residents flee.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO