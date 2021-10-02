Jim Morehart inducted into Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame

Jim Morehart was inducted into the inaugural class of the Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame at the Denver Auto Show’s 12th Annual Preview Gala on Sept. 14. “I am honored to be inducted into Hall of Fame,” Morehart said in a news release. This is my 51st year in the automobile business. ... One of the great things about owning a business for more than 50 years is the amazing longtime employees past and present who have helped us grow.”