CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Jim Morehart inducted into Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame

Durango Herald
 9 days ago

Jim Morehart was inducted into the inaugural class of the Colorado Automotive Hall of Fame at the Denver Auto Show’s 12th Annual Preview Gala on Sept. 14. “I am honored to be inducted into Hall of Fame,” Morehart said in a news release. This is my 51st year in the automobile business. ... One of the great things about owning a business for more than 50 years is the amazing longtime employees past and present who have helped us grow.”

www.durangoherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
thelandonline.com

Carlson Tillisch Eye Clinic to be inducted into Hall of Fame

MANKATO — Carlson-Tillisch Eye Clinic will be inducted into the Greater Mankato Growth Hall of Fame. GMG, Visit Mankato, City Center Partnership and GreenSeam announced the winners for businesses, professionals and organizations. The GMG Business Awards and Hall of Fame celebration will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Mayo...
MANKATO, MN
okstate.edu

Melinda Stinnett to be inducted into the Spears Business Hall of Fame

Media Contact: Bailey Stacy | Communications Coordinator | 405-744-2700 | bailey.stacy@okstate.edu. The Oklahoma State University Spears School of Business Hall of Fame will honor its 2021 inductee, Melinda Stinnett, managing director of Stinnett and Associates, at a banquet Nov. 12. “I got teary when [Spears Business Dean] Ken Eastman called...
OKLAHOMA STATE
generalaviationnews.com

EAA Halls of Fame to induct Class of 2020 and 2021

EAA AVIATION CENTER, OSHKOSH, Wisconsin — Twelve individuals who contributed greatly to recreational aviation will be honored Nov. 11, 2021, as they are inducted into the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Sport Aviation Halls of Fame. The large group represent the Hall of Fame classes of 2020 and 2021, as the 2020...
OSHKOSH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Community Policy