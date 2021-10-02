CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habs claim Samuel Montembeault from Florida

By Brian La Rose
habsworld.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHabsWorld.net -- There has been some uncertainty surrounding Montreal’s goaltending situation with Carey Price’s availability for the start of the season in question. As a result, the Habs opted to add some more depth at the position on Saturday, claiming Samuel Montembeault off waivers from Florida. The 24-year-old was a...

www.habsworld.net

