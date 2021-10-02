Habs claim Samuel Montembeault from Florida

HabsWorld.net -- The Habs were back in preseason action on Tuesday as they once again faced the Maple Leafs. The Habs dressed a strange-looking lineup as the lines were mixed both up front and on the blue line and the result was as expected as they looked disorganized against a much more talented Toronto team. Samuel Montembeault, recently claimed on waivers from the Florida Panthers, made his Habs debut and showed a much better effort than the rest of his team as he faced Petr Mrazek. The Leafs completely dominated this contest from start to finish as they outshot the Habs 43-22 and outscored them 6-2 as the Habs are running of time to give certain players chances to make the team, notably Chris Wideman and Ryan Poehling who once again failed to make a lasting impression.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO