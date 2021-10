THE GAME: Two of the four original members of what is now the Pac-12 Conference will square off for the 106th time this Saturrday as Washington (2-2 overall, 1-0 in conference) travel to Corvallis to face Oregon State (3-1, 1-0). Kickoff at Reser Stadium is 6:00 p.m., and the game will air on Pac-12 Network. Washington enters the game having won two in a row, most recently a 31-24, overtime victory over California last Saturday in Seattle. The Beavers have won three straight, including their first win at USC since 1960, which they pulled off last Saturday. Following the OSU game, the Huskies will have a week off before returning to action Oct. 16 vs. UCLA at Alaska Airlines at Husky Stadium.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO