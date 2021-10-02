Mantell-Hecathorn completes 20th Zero Energy Ready home

Mantell-Hecathorn Builders recently completed and certified the first Department of Energy Zero Energy Ready custom home in the Painter Ranch Subdivision in the North Valley. The home earned a Home Energy Rating System score of 48, making it 52% more energy efficient than the standard home built to current La Plata County code. Mantell-Hecathorn is committed to building every home to the strict guidelines of the DOE ZERH program and have completed and certified 20 homes since 2012 according the DOE Building Technologies Office.