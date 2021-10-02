CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willie Garson's son Nathen breaks silence with sweet video of his late dad dancing

By Francesca Gariano
TODAY.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillie Garson’s son, Nathen, is breaking his silence nearly two weeks after his father passed away at age 57 from pancreatic cancer. The 20-year-old remembered his father on Friday, Oct. 1 with a video and photo from a night out prior to his death. In the video shared to Instagram, Garson and his son are both showing off their best moves as they appear to be dancing in a club. He also shared a snap from the evening of them posing side-by-side with Garson making a funny face at the camera.

