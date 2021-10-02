Willie Garson's son Nathen breaks silence with sweet video of his late dad dancing
Willie Garson’s son, Nathen, is breaking his silence nearly two weeks after his father passed away at age 57 from pancreatic cancer. The 20-year-old remembered his father on Friday, Oct. 1 with a video and photo from a night out prior to his death. In the video shared to Instagram, Garson and his son are both showing off their best moves as they appear to be dancing in a club. He also shared a snap from the evening of them posing side-by-side with Garson making a funny face at the camera.www.today.com
