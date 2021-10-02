Willie Garson's son Nathen breaks silence with sweet video of his late dad dancing

Johnny Bananas may be a public figure, but when it comes to his split from Morgan Willet, he's keeping things private. In an exclusive interview with E! News, The Challenge reality star said that he wants to heal from their breakup away from the public eye. "My thing is I put a lot of my private life out there for everyone to see. I've always been an open book when it comes to pretty much every aspect of my life, but in a situation like this," he explained, "this is something I'm really going to keep close to the cuff."

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO