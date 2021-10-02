Dodgers Roster: Clayton Kershaw Placed On Injured List, Mitch White Recalled
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Clayton Kershaw on the 10-day injured list and recalled Mitch White from Triple-A Oklahoma City prior to Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. It marks a second IL stint this season for Kershaw, as he previously missed two months while recovering from a similar injury. That recovery process included a setback and Kershaw later admitted to trying to rush his return.www.dailydodgers.com
