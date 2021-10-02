Dodgers Roster: Clayton Kershaw Placed On Injured List, Mitch White Recalled

The Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers in the final series of the regular season and have won four in a row after sweeping the San Diego Padres. Both the Dodgers and Brewers already hold a spot in the playoffs, but L.A. still has a slim chance to win the National League West, while Milwaukee has already clinched the NL Central. The Dodgers hold a record of 103-56 but still sit two games behind the San Francisco Giants for the division lead.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO