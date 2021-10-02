Snapshot: Luminaries support Gold Star Families
The Jonathan Jennings Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution of Carmel held the Gold Star Family Luminary Night at dusk Sept. 26 at the Carmel Veterans Memorial. Chapter members set out 200 luminaries and 50 flags to honor and support those who have lost a loved one serving in the U.S. military. Gold Star Family Day is commemorated by chapters across the U.S. on the last Sunday in September. (Photos courtesy of Jamie Ginder)www.youarecurrent.com
