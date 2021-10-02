CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cowboys vs Panthers: Week 4 Primer

By Blogging The Boys
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe general consensus around the NFL seems to be that the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers, both 3-0 right now, are the biggest surprises of the year. The Cowboys will play both of those teams this year, but the Panthers are the ones on the schedule this week. In their second season under head coach Matt Rhule, Carolina has enjoyed surprisingly strong performances from both their offense and defense; the Panthers rank 12th in offensive DVOA and first in defensive DVOA through three weeks.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Fans React To Jerry Jones’ Announcement

Jerry Jones announced some notable roster moves for the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday morning. The Dallas Cowboys owner announced the plan on the offensive line moving forward. The NFC East franchise will be without offensive tackle La’el Collins, who’s been suspended for five games for failing to appear for a drug test.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Primer#American Football#The Denver Broncos
AL.com

Trevon Diggs’ rat poison, Amari Cooper’s DB chance

Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs has an interception in every Cowboys’ game this season. After the former Alabama standout’s latest interception, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said Diggs played as though he was the wide receiver instead of the defensive back. Diggs used to be a wide receiver, and...
NFL
FanSided

3 games the Cowboys must win to finish off the NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys have the chance to clinch the NFC East title this season by winning these three games. The NFC East division was the joke of the entire league last season, with the Washington Football Team falling backwards into the title thanks to the tank-inspired decision-making by former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. But in 2021, it is evident that Dallas Cowboys are the easy, runaway favorites to win the division.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Cowboys cut Jaylon Smith revealed

Jaylon Smith has been with the Dallas Cowboys since 2016, made the Pro Bowl in 2019, and signed a big contract with the team two years ago. Tuesday’s news that the team was cutting him left many stunned. So, why would Dallas get rid of Smith, especially when they still...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Dalton Schultz might be playing himself out of Dallas

Unless you’ve been sleeping under a rock, you’ve probably noticed the ascension of certain fourth-year tight end this season, Dalton Schultz. Schultz, the Dallas Cowboys 2018 fourth round draft pick out of Stanford, has had one heck of start this season. In just four games, Schultz has collected 20 receptions...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s stern warning after Cowboys smack Panthers with first loss

The Dallas Cowboys are proving to be legitimate title contenders, and Dak Prescott is growing more and more confident about his team after each win. Dallas climbed to 3-1 on the season after beating the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 on Sunday. It was the Panthers’ first loss of the season and the Cowboys’ third straight victory, allowing them to claim solo lead atop the NFC East.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys Prediction and Preview

Last season, the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys combined for 11 wins. After their game on Sunday — four weeks into the season — they will be more than halfway to that total. The Cowboys were a popular bounce-back team with the return of quarterback Dak Prescott from ankle and...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys vs. Panthers Injury Update: Randy Gregory ‘Expectations’ Revealed

FRISCO. As the Dallas Cowboys prep for their upcoming Week 4 meeting with the visiting Carolina Panthers, they good news on the “availability” front. One of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ favorite slogans is, “The most important ‘ability’ is … ‘avail-ability.”. Entering Friday’s workout here at The Star, there were some...
NFL
Yardbarker

Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey blames 'TNF' for hamstring injury?

Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since he suffered an injured hamstring in the win over the Houston Texans on Thursday, Sept. 23, and Carolina head coach Matt Rhule said earlier today he was "hopeful" his RB1 could be in the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the 1-3 Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers Wednesday injury report

Ahead of their matchup on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers have their injury reports available from Wednesday’s practice. Both the Cowboys’ Donovan Wilson and the Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey were not involved in their team’s practices on Wednesday. Cowboys and Panthers injury list. Did Not Practice – Cowboys: DE...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys vs. Panthers odds, spread, predictions: 2021 NFL picks, Week 4 best bets from model on 123-81 run

The Dallas Cowboys' ground attack has been effective after a slow start to the 2021 NFL season, gaining at least 160 yards in the team's last two games. The Carolina Panthers have been stellar against the run, allowing fewer than 50 yards in every contest this year. Dallas hopes to be the first team to break through against the league's top-ranked rushing defense when it hosts Carolina on Sunday. The Cowboys (2-1) are coming off a dominant 41-21 victory over Philadelphia on Monday Night Football, while the Panthers (3-0) look to remain unbeaten despite being without star running back Christian McCaffrey (hamstring).
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys vs. Panthers GAMEDAY: Dallas Makes 5 Roster Moves

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys look to hand the Carolina Panthers their first loss of the season and, in doing so, solidify themselves as serious NFC contenders. Entering Week 4, the Cowboys defense leads the NFL with eight takeaways. Can Dallas keep it up against Carolina's No. 1-ranked defense and new quarterback Sam Darnold? Will Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott keep up his torrid pace for Comeback Player of the Year (and perhaps also Most Valuable Player)?
NFL
Cat Scratch Reader

Panthers vs Cowboys: Undefeated Panthers open as five-point road underdogs

Leave it to the Eagles to make the Cowboys look like Super Bowl contenders. It doesn’t take much for the national Cowboys hype train to get rolling. I’m sure you’ve rolled your eyes at it just like I have. The Cowboys beat a hapless looking Eagles team that wilted under pressure. The good news is I view the hype as potentially impacting the line on the upcoming Panthers game. Why not reap the benefit of an inflated betting line? If you look at the NFL odds this week, you will see the current line is between four and five points depending which service you use. This is one of the few weeks where there is a disparity among the betting lines.
NFL
houstonmirror.com

Christian McCaffrey ruled out for Panthers vs. Cowboys

Star running back Christian McCaffrey will miss the Carolina Panthers' game Sunday at the Dallas Cowboys with a hamstring strain from last week. Though he was ruled out on Friday's injury report, McCaffrey has avoided injured reserve, and head coach Matt Rhule said earlier in the week that McCaffrey could return in less than three weeks.
NFL
insidethestar.com

Cowboys Offense Vs. Panthers Could Resemble Pass-Heavy Opener at Bucs

Through three weeks, the Dallas Cowboys offense has shown they can adjust to any game plan. Kellen Moore has an unselfish cast of pass catchers and running backs to feature every game, leading the Cowboys to a 2-1 record ahead of Sunday’s home game vs. the Panthers. Dak Prescott matched...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy