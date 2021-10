Brighton manager Graham Potter admitted it was nice to be on the right end of late drama against Crystal Palace after Neal Maupay salvaged a point in a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.The French forward scored in the fifth minute of added time to cancel out Wilfried Zaha’s first-half penalty, which was his eighth goal against the Seagulls on his 400th appearance for the south Londoners.Maupay had the last laugh when he lobbed the ball over Vicente Guaita in scenes reminiscent of the Eagles’ win at the Amex in February where Christian Benteke had netted deep into stoppage time.“When we...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO