CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Tesla, Unlike Some Of Its Competitors, Had An Awesome Q3

By Johnna Crider
CleanTechnica
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla announced its Q3 vehicle production and delivery numbers today, and The Verge noted that Tesla’s competitors aren’t faring as well as Tesla this quarter. The article pointed out that in 2019, Tesla sold a total of 367,500 vehicles, and it just sold 241,300 in the 3rd quarter of 2021. Tesla’s exponential growth continues. Tesla also sold 102,000 more vehicles in this Q3 compared to last year’s Q3. Also, the article highlighted that Tesla was successful in the face of the challenges that have impairing other automakers.

cleantechnica.com

Comments / 0

Related
CleanTechnica

Tesla’s Safety Obsession

One of the most interesting highlights of the 2021 Tesla Annual Meeting this week was Elon Musk’s continued focus on safety. I think it’s safe to even call it an obsession. It’s highly ironic. The biggest myths and concerns in the media and among the general public about Tesla are...
BUSINESS
CleanTechnica

Samsung Will Play A Key Role As Tesla Cybertruck Comes To Market

The deal between Tesla and Samsung is almost complete for the production of the next-generation Tesla FSD chip, aka HW 4.0 (Hardware 4). A report from The Korea Economic Daily revealed insight into the provider of this integrated chip that Tesla plans to install in the Cybertruck for the first time.
BUSINESS
CleanTechnica

Video: Tesla Giga Berlin Factory Tour — Dance of the Robots

YouTube channel “Giga Berlin/GF4Tesla, build GIGABERLIN” has shared a 28-minute long video tour of Tesla’s Giga Berlin. The video started out with a group of people watching yellow robots working in sync with one another — almost like a dance. Someone even commented that it was a robot dance. The video moved on to a section of red robots working (or dancing, if you prefer).
THEATER & DANCE
CleanTechnica

Tesla Redesigned Headlights To Not Blind While Bright — Legal In Europe, Not In US

Yesterday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk replied to a tweet about headlights — yep, headlights. Paul Kelly shared a photo of new Tesla headlights at the Berlin factory and noted that the lights are fully adaptive on the Berlin-built Model Y. In his second tweet, he shared a video. Elon Musk responded and said something that many who suffer from photophobia (those who are extremely sensitive to light) would find relieving — if only it were legal here.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Columbus Dispatch

How a Columbus man's simple box design is saving the auto industry millions of dollars

This is a story about a box. "It's not rocket science," said Rudy Youell. "It's almost so stupid it's ridiculous. But it's saving so much money it's amazing." His simple box design is saving the auto industry tens of millions of dollars behind the scenes in production, shipping and labor costs just as companies are navigating a land mine of supply chain disruption and unpredictability that inhibits earning power.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Labor Day#Verge#Gm North America#North American#Usa Today#Orion Assembly#Chevy
teslarati.com

Tesla to report Q3 Earnings on Oct. 20th, unclear if CEO Musk will join

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) will report its earnings for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 after market close from its newly-announced headquarters in Austin, Texas. The company will issue a brief advisory with a link to its Q3 2021 Shareholder Deck and Update Letter, which will be accessible from Tesla’s Investor Relations website. It is currently unclear if CEO Elon Musk will be on the call, as he announced during the Q2 2021 Earnings Call that he would not be in attendance to all future company presentations unless a large announcement would be made.
AUSTIN, TX
CleanTechnica

Tesla Sales & Future of Tesla Discussion with Ride the Lightning, Starman, & EVANNEX

Matt Pressman and I recently had what sounded like a fun and useful idea — connect with a few top Tesla followers and thought leaders at the 2021 Tesla Annual Meeting for a post-meeting chat. Attending the meeting ended up being out of the question, but the modification to the plan may have resulted in an even better show anyway. To start with, aside from myself, this is who was on the show:
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
KCBS News Radio

What could Tesla's departure mean for the Bay Area's economy?

Tesla's decision to move its headquarters to Austin, Texas marks yet another high-profile tech departure from Silicon Valley. In making the surprise announcement at a Tesla's annual meeting on Thursday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk cited the Bay Area's sky high cost of living which he says is making it difficult to grow the company's workforce.
BUSINESS
CleanTechnica

21% of Automobiles Sold in Netherlands in September Were Fully Electric!

The Dutch plugin vehicle (PEV) market slowed down a bit last month, with 7,904 plugin registrations logged in September, representing just a 1% increase year over year (YoY). However, because the overall market was down 16% compared to September 2020 (which was itself a bad month, as it had crashed 22% over the same month in 2019), one can’t really complain about it. Last month’s PEV share of the overall passenger auto market reached an amazing 32% (21% BEV), pulling the year-to-date PEV share to 23% (13% BEV) and the total tally to 53,330 units.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Tesla’s Goal: 20 Million Annual Car Sales by 2030

Usually the big headlines from Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting come from the company’s CEO, Elon Musk. And there were some key takeaways which we’ll touch on in a moment. That said, what struck me was a statement early on when Tesla’s Board Chair Robyn Denholm said, “By 2030, we are aiming to sell 20 million electric vehicles per year.”
ECONOMY
Forbes

How Did Tesla Post Record Q3 Deliveries Despite The Chip Shortage?

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) published a solid set of delivery numbers for Q3 2021 late last week, noting that it had delivered a record 241,300 vehicles for the quarter, a sequential increase of 20% and a year-over-year increase of almost 73%. The impressive numbers indicate that Tesla is able to overcome the considerable supply chain issues that are impacting the broader auto industry. For perspective, even Toyota, which has the most well-oiled supply chain in the automotive business, had to slash worldwide vehicle production by 40% in September on account of the global semiconductor shortage. So how did Tesla deliver despite the odds? We think there could be three broad reasons.
ECONOMY
CleanTechnica

Tesla Cybertruck Delayed Till End Of 2022, Semi 2023 — Lot of Supply Chain Challenges

The electric vehicle I have been most eager to see hit the market for several years has been the Tesla Semi. It would be a massive lie if I didn’t say that I’m disappointed the Semi is delayed until 2023 (at least). I’m also not surprised, given that former President of Automotive Jerome Guillen left Tesla earlier this year and that was 100% his baby. (See articles on our 2019 interview with Jerome here and here.)
ECONOMY
CAR AND DRIVER

Mercedes EQS Beats German Competitors on EV Range but Not Tesla, Lucid

Mercedes-Benz's battery powered EQS450+ (above) and EQS580 have an EPA range of 350 or 340 miles of range, besting their German competition by more than 100 miles. Tesla and Lucid easily beat the new Benz's range with the Model S Long Range coming in at 405 miles and the Lucid Air Dream R AWD covering 520 miles per charge.
CARS
Business Insider

Elon Musk wants Tesla to build cars on another planet before he's dead

Elon Musk is open to building Teslas at an "off-planet" factory someday. Will this ever actually happen? Who's to say. But the Tesla CEO - who also runs the rocket company SpaceX - entertained the idea during the automaker's annual shareholder meeting on Thursday. "I like the way you think,"...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy