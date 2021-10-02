Tesla, Unlike Some Of Its Competitors, Had An Awesome Q3
Tesla announced its Q3 vehicle production and delivery numbers today, and The Verge noted that Tesla’s competitors aren’t faring as well as Tesla this quarter. The article pointed out that in 2019, Tesla sold a total of 367,500 vehicles, and it just sold 241,300 in the 3rd quarter of 2021. Tesla’s exponential growth continues. Tesla also sold 102,000 more vehicles in this Q3 compared to last year’s Q3. Also, the article highlighted that Tesla was successful in the face of the challenges that have impairing other automakers.cleantechnica.com
