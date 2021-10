My final thoughts on Notre Dame's convincing victory over Wisconsin. 1. It’s the little plays that count. If Kevin Austin doesn’t make a shoestring grab going out of bounds on 3rd-and-6 at the Wisconsin 41 with 10:41 left, I’m not sure we’re looking at a 41-13 Notre Dame blowout over Wisconsin. The play went for seven yards. The pass wasn’t great but the reception was spectacular. In retrospect, Austin’s play gave quarterback Drew Pyne a boost of confidence. Pyne had been sacked on a blindside rush by a Wisconsin player on an earlier series, causing a fumble that led to Wisconsin taking a 13-10 fourth quarter lead. Pyne hit Austin for a 16-yard touchdown pass three plays later. He was the feel-good story for the offense, which struggled mightily under the weight of an offensive line that is just not very good right now.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO