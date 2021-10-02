OU soccer: Sooners drop 4th straight game with 2-0 loss to No. 12 West Virginia
After posting a season-low two shots, the Sooners suffered their fourth straight loss in a 2-0 defeat to No. 12 West Virginia on Saturday. In the first period, West Virginia (8-2-1) threatened with four Mountaineers tallying shots and two reaching the goal. With less than 20 seconds remaining in the first half, WVU junior midfielder Maya McCutcheon reared back from the bottom right, but redshirt senior goalkeeper Nikki Panas fended the attack with her first save to keep the contest scoreless.www.oudaily.com
