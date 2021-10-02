CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgantown, WV

Texas Tech Survives After Blowing Big First Half Lead In Morgantown

By Rob Breaux
Awesome 98
Awesome 98
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Texas Tech Red Raiders finally started fast this week against West Virginia by scoring 14 points in the first quarter. The Red Raiders would add a field goal in the second quarter to take a 17-0 lead at halftime. The third quarter would see that entire lead disappear, but Texas Tech would respond to adversity and be in a position to win the game with a Jonathan Garibay field goal. The Red Raiders would win 23-20, the team's third straight win over Neal Brown and West Virginia.

awesome98.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Awesome 98

TCU Stomps a Mudhole in Texas Tech at The Jones

The Texas Rattlesnake Stone Cold Steve Austin used to say he'd stomp a mudhole in you and walk it dry. I never completely understood that term until tonight. Sure, Texas Tech got boat raced in Austin, but that was a road game and the Longhorns were moderately finessing the Red Raiders as they beat them 70-35. TCU wasn't too far behind that with a 52-31 win over the Red Raiders.
TEXAS STATE
Awesome 98

Texas Tech Basketball Proves the Power Is in the Program

The past five seasons of Texas Tech basketball often felt like the Chris Beard show. However, if you cared to peel back the curtain at all, the Red Raiders have done a great job of building a program as opposed to being Beard's sandbox. Texas Tech's current basketball foundation wasn't...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

The Texas Tech Baseball Team Sets Up Exhibition With the Rangers

The Texas Tech baseball team has gone through some major changes since they lost to Stanford in the Lubbock Super Regional to end their 2021 season. The roster has completely turned over as well with Micah Dallas and Nate Rombach entering the transfer portal and stars like Cal Conley and Patrick Monteverde leaving via the MLB draft.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Morgantown, WV
Lubbock, TX
Football
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Football
City
Lubbock, TX
Awesome 98

Good Guy Kliff Kingsbury Has Already Donated $20,000 to Team Luke

Before the 2021 NFL season, started tragedy struck when Luke Siegel passed away. Luke Siegel had been an incredible fighter over the last half-decade, and his impact was felt tremendously throughout the Texas Tech Athletics Department. Since Luke's traumatic brain injury in 2015, he and his family never stopped fighting. Not only for Luke, but for any kid dealing with a similar situation.
NFL
Awesome 98

Tom Grieve Announces 2022 Will be His Last on Texas Rangers TV Broadcasts

If you're a Texas Rangers fan, you know the name of Tom Grieve. Grieve, has been with the Washington Senators/Texas Rangers franchise for over 50 years in a variety of roles, including as a player from 1970, 1972-1977, general manager and broadcaster. During his nine seasons as an MLB player, Grieve was primarily an outfielder and designated hitter.
MLB
Awesome 98

Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy