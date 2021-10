A crowdfunding campaign for the RPG based on the hit Image Comics series DIE will launch on Kickstarter in November. The announcement appeared in the final issue of DIE, which was released this week, with creator Kieron Gillen confirming the news on social media and in his newsletter shortly afterwards. The British publisher Rook, Rowan & Decard, maker of the Heart and Spire RPGs, will manage the publishing and production of the new book. The new RPG will consist of a new version of Gillen's beta version of the rules, called DIE Core, as well as rules for a longer campaign experience. Artist Stephanie Hans will contribute new art for the RPG.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO