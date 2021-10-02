CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Male Juvenile Injured in Pettis County Wreck

By Randy Kirby
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 8 days ago
A 17-year-old male from Sedalia was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a westbound 2008 Toyota Avalon, driven by Ezra J. Greene of Sedalia, was on Elm Hills Blvd., east of US 65 at 10:22 p.m., when the vehicle was forced off the roadway by another vehicle in the eastbound lane. The Toyota then traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. The Toyota then returned to the roadway and came to rest.

